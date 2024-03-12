US intelligence warns of growing challenges to current world order | Conflict News





US intelligence agencies have warned that the country faces an increasingly fragile world order.

The alarm was raised as part of the 2024 Annual Threat Assessment Report released on Monday. The Global Threats to US National Security document warns that China, Iran and Russia are challenging the current rules-based international order.

The report, which presents the collective views of the U.S. intelligence community, says the country faces an increasingly fragile global order strained by great power competition, transnational challenges and conflict. regional.

Focusing on threats from China and Russia, the report notes the latter's invasion of Ukraine. It also highlights the risk of a broader conflict linked to Israel's campaign against Hamas in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by the Iran-aligned movement that rules the enclave.

An ambitious but anxious China, a confrontational Russia, some regional powers, such as Iran, and more capable non-state actors are challenging the long-standing rules of the international system as well as the primacy of the United States within it. here, says the report.

Chinese war support

China is providing economic and security aid to Russia as it wages a war in Ukraine, supporting Russia's industrial base, the report said.

The report notes that trade between China and Russia has increased and that Chinese exports of goods potentially used for military purposes have more than tripled since 2022.

In testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington, D.C., Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines urged lawmakers to approve more military assistance to Ukraine.

It's hard to imagine how Ukraine could hold on to the territory it took back from Russia without additional help from Washington, she said.

The report also warns that China could use the technology to attempt to directly destabilize the United States.

[China] could attempt to influence the 2024 US elections on some level due to its desire to sideline criticism of China and amplify US societal divisions, it reads.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, an ally of former President Donald Trump, has so far refused to put to a vote a bill that would provide an additional $60 billion to Ukraine. The measure passed the Democratic-led Senate.

Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns told the Upper House that continued support for Ukraine would also send a message to China about aggression against Taiwan or in the South China Sea.

Generational impact on terrorism

Haines expressed concern that the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas threatens to spread global insecurity.

The crisis in Gaza is a striking example of how regional developments can have broader, even global, implications, she said.

Although it is too early to tell, it is likely that the conflict in Gaza will have a generational impact on terrorism. Al-Qaeda and ISIL [ISIS]inspired by Hamas, ordered their supporters to carry out attacks against Israeli and American interests, she added, also highlighting attacks by Yemen's Houthis on shipping.

Haines, who will also report to Congress on Tuesday, added that U.S. intelligence believes that Hezbollah and Iran do not want to provoke an escalation of conflict that would drag us or them into all-out war.

After a protester interrupted the hearing by shouting about the need to protect civilians in Gaza, Burns was asked about children in the Palestinian enclave.

The reality is that there are children dying of starvation. They are suffering from malnutrition because humanitarian aid cannot reach them. It is very difficult to distribute humanitarian aid effectively without a ceasefire, he said.

Regarding Israel, the report notes that Netanyahu's viability as leader as well as his governing coalition of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties that have pursued hardline policies on Palestinian and security issues could be at risk.

Distrust of Netanyahu's ability to govern has deepened and broadened in public opinion from already high pre-war levels, and we expect large protests demanding his resignation and further elections. A different, more moderate government is a possibility, he says.

Emotions ran high during the hearing as some senators discussed immigration across the U.S. border with Mexico, which Trump has made a priority of his campaign to defeat Democratic President Joe Biden in the election. november.

FBI Director Christopher Wray expressed concern about the terrorist implications of potential targeting of border vulnerabilities, noting growing threats from U.S. nationals inspired by armed groups and other foreign fighters since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

The threat has reached a whole new level, Wray said.

