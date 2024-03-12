UK unemployment rises, wage growth falls | UK Unemployment and Employment Statistics





Unemployment rose and wage growth slowed in the three months to January as the UK labor market showed signs of weakness, reflecting a broader economic slowdown.

According to the National Statistical Office, the unemployment rate in January rose unexpectedly from 3.8% in December to 3.9, and the average annual wage growth rate, including bonuses, fell from 5.8% the previous month to 5.6%.

City economists expected the unemployment rate to remain stagnant and wage growth to slow to a more modest 5.7%. Non-bonus pay also fell from 6.2% to 6.1% over the same three-month period.

Employers cut back on hiring new employees and reduced the number of advertised vacancies in the quarter from 43,000 to 908,000. This suggests that the recession in the last six months of 2023 hit the labor market slightly harder than initially expected.

The Bank of England has been waiting for signs that wage growth is slowing before taking action to cut interest rates, and is expected to view the latest figures as another reason to begin such action this year.

But a recent survey shows UK businesses are preparing to increase prices as confidence in the economic outlook returns and employees continue to receive pay rises that exceed the headline inflation rate. The current inflation rate is still 4%, double the Bank of England's 2% target.

The growing number of people leaving the labor market, mainly due to health issues, is likely to mean employers will have trouble finding workers and wage growth will slowly fall in the coming months.

“Overall, half a million more people are unemployed than before the pandemic began,” said Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies. This is being driven by more young and older people outside the workforce, particularly as more people are unable to work due to long-term health conditions.

In our view, the economy continues to create jobs, and with nearly a million unfilled vacancies reported today, this is hindering the recovery.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said the figures showed his plans to boost incomes were working.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Join our business today

Get ready for your work day. All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Our plan is working. Despite falling inflation, real wages rose for seven consecutive months. And he said there would be another boost to take-home pay thanks to National Insurance cuts, which would put more than $900 a year back in the pockets of the country's average earner.

Wilson said the rise in inactive people meant the government needed a different approach to how it reached and engaged people who had lost their jobs or wanted to return to work.

He added that, in particular, our employment services must be more accessible, inclusive and supportive. Employers need to play their part too, doing more to keep people in work and opening up opportunities for those who need more support.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/mar/12/uk-unemployment-rises-wages-recession The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos