U.S. Treasury Department outlines tax proposals aimed at reducing the deficit, lowering costs for working families and ensuring the wealthy and big corporations pay their fair share





WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Treasury Department released the Administration's General Explanation of Revenue Proposals for Fiscal Year 2025, or Green Book, to explain the revenue proposals included in President Joe Biden's budget.

The Green Paper outlines critical tax proposals that will support President Biden's investments in the American people by ensuring the wealthy and big businesses pay their fair share, lowering costs for hard-working families, and further reducing the deficit.

President Biden's budget proposal builds on America's historic economic recovery by making fiscally responsible investments to grow the economy over the medium and long term and reducing costs for working families in key areas, including health care and housing, said U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen. Investments in the president's budget are fully funded, and the budget would reduce deficits by about $3 trillion through a combination of smart savings and tax proposals that ensure wealthy individuals and big businesses pay their fair share.

Under President Biden, the United States has seen historic economic progress. Thanks to President Biden's policies, the United States has experienced the fastest and most equitable economic recovery in its history. The president's long-term strategies have since kept the unemployment rate below 4% for more than two years, the longest period in more than 50 years, raised Americans' real wages above pre-pandemic levels and reduced inflation by more than 2/3. from its peak, and led to robust GDP growth that exceeded expectations.

The President's FY25 budget will build on this momentum by continuing to lower costs for working families, investing in America and the American people, and protecting and strengthening Social Security and Insurance. disease, and further reducing the deficit by cracking down on tax evasion by the rich, cutting wasteful spending and making the rich and corporations pay their fair share.

The government's revenue proposals would ensure that the wealthy and big businesses pay their fair share and, in doing so, fully fund the investments proposed in the president's budget while generating about $3 trillion in additional deficit reduction in the over the next decade. The proposals would also reduce costs by expanding key tax credits for workers and families.

The main revenue proposals in the Green Paper would be:

Ensure that the wealthy and big corporations pay their fair share, by: implementing a global minimum tax that will strengthen the taxation of foreign corporate income by ensuring that all multinationals pay at least a minimum rate of 21% on their income in each jurisdiction, thereby ending the race to the bottom in corporate tax rates and leveling the playing field for U.S. businesses. Raising the minimum corporate tax rate to 21% to bring it in line with the global minimum tax rate. Implementing a 25% billionaire minimum tax on the richest taxpayers to ensure the richest 0.01 percent pay taxes on their income over time, just like everyone else who earns a salary . Increase the tax rate on corporate stock buybacks from 1% to 4% to reduce the differential tax treatment between buybacks and dividends and encourage companies to reinvest their profits. in their workers and in the growth of the company. Deny corporate income tax deductions for employee compensation in excess of $1 million paid to any employee by public and private C corporations. Close Medicare tax loopholes and indefinitely extend the solvency of the Medicare Trust Fund by expanding the Net Investment Income Tax on income above $400,000 to cover all pass-through business income not otherwise covered by the tax. net investment income or self-employment taxes, and increasing the additional Medicare tax rate and the net investment income tax rate by 1.2 percentage points. above $400,000 for a total Medicare tax rate of 5% on high-income taxpayers. Reduce costs for workers and families by: Expanding the permanent health insurance tax credits that were first passed in the American Rescue Plan and expanded in the Inflation Reduction Act . Expanding the Child Tax Credit and making it fully refundable and available monthly in advance, a more practical solution to ensure families can receive relief when they need it most instead of a lump sum lump sum at the end of the year. In 2021, the expanded CTC cut child poverty by almost half and helped bring child poverty to a historic low. Expand the Earned Income Tax Credit to cover more workers without children. Expand and improve the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, the largest federal incentive for affordable housing construction and rehabilitation, to increase the supply of affordable housing for low-income renters. Make additional smart, common-sense reforms to the tax code. Closing the carried interest loophole that allows investment fund managers to reduce the taxes they owe on their income by characterizing it as investment gains rather than wages. Closing estate and gift tax loopholes that allow the wealthy to reduce their taxes by using complex trust arrangements to transfer their assets to their heirs. Closing life insurance loopholes that allow the wealthy to avoid taxes on what effectively constitute personalized investment products.

