Senators urge Biden to stop arming Israel, citing violation of US aid law





A group of Democratic senators on Monday urged President Biden to stop providing offensive weapons to Israel for the war against Hamas until he lifts restrictions on U.S.-backed humanitarian aid entering the Gaza strip.

In a letter to Mr. Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, independent of Vermont, and seven Democrats argued that by continuing to arm Israel, Mr. Biden was violating the Foreign Assistance Act, which prohibits military support for any country that restricts delivery. humanitarian aid.

It is the latest attempt by members of his own party to step up pressure on Mr Biden to use his influence to demand that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu change tactics and ease the suffering of the Palestinians as the The Gaza offensive is entering its fifth month.

We urge you to make it clear to the Netanyahu government that failure to immediately and significantly expand humanitarian access and facilitate safe aid deliveries throughout Gaza will result in serious consequences, as outlined in current U.S. law , wrote the group.

Mr. Sanders said it was clear that Mr. Netanyahu's actions violated the terms of U.S. military aid as outlined in the Humanitarian Aid Corridor Act, part of the foreign aid law. The law states that once the president is informed that a country is blocking or restricting the delivery of U.S. humanitarian aid, no U.S. military aid can be provided.

This is exactly what Israel does; they are preventing American humanitarian aid from reaching the people of Gaza, Mr. Sanders said in an interview. They are violating the law and financial aid should therefore be suspended.

The move is the latest attempt by congressional Democrats to express their displeasure with Mr. Netanyahu's conduct and to rely on Mr. Biden to use his power to try to change Israel's tactics as civilian death tolls and reports of starvation are increasing. The letter, written by Senators Sanders, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Jeff Merkley of Oregon, is signed by some of the most progressive members of the Democratic Party: Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Mazie K. Hirono of Hawaii, Peter Welch of Vermont, Tina. Smith of Minnesota and Ben Ray Lujn of New Mexico.

I hope the president understands that a growing number of members of Congress, and the American people in general, are tired of seeing the destruction of the people of Gaza and the creation of mass famine, Mr. Sanders said .

But so far, Congress has shown no ability to use its own leverage to try to change Israel's behavior. Supporters of restricting military aid or conditionalizing a change in Mr. Netanyahu's behavior do not have the votes needed to pass such measures in either the House. or in the Senate. This led them to express their anguish over the conduct of the Israeli offensive and the suffering it has created in Gaza through a series of strongly worded letters that yielded little action on the part of Mr. Biden.

Last month, the Senate approved an emergency national security aid bill that would send an additional $14.1 billion in military aid to Israel, including $10 billion for offensive weapons for war against Hamas.

The letter distinguishes between defensive aid to Israel, such as Iron Dome, and military assistance that would be used to continue the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip.

Israel has the right to defend itself, Mr. Sanders said, but Israel under no circumstances has the right to go to war against the entire Palestinian people.

For months now, the United Nations and humanitarian groups in the region have accused Israel of either failing to provide safe passage for aid deliveries or preventing vehicles from passing through checkpoints and holding up the help along the border.

Mr. Biden did not directly blame Mr. Netanyahu for the halt in humanitarian aid and continued to provide unequivocal support for the Israeli military operation.

But as the United States finds itself both a source of offensive weapons and a provider of relief to those under attack from those weapons, Mr. Biden has had to find ways to get around the obstacles preventing aid from 'reach the country. Palestinian people.

This month, Mr. Biden authorized the airdrop of 38,000 ready-to-eat meals into Gaza, and last week he announced that the US military would build a temporary pier to create a new entry point for the help in the region.

These actions, the senators said, are a tacit admission by the White House that Israel is obstructing the delivery of much-needed food and supplies to starving Palestinians.

People are now starving and we need to use every lever we have, Van Hollen said. The administration has not used the influence it has today. I don't know how many more children will have to starve before we use every lever of our influence here, but they really need to do more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/12/us/politics/democrats-biden-israel-letter.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos