US Navy canceled Virginia submarine amid spending spree to support suppliers





This post has been updated to include a statement from Rep. Joe Courtney and additional comments from Deputy Secretary Erik Raven.

The U.S. Navy's budget request for fiscal year 2025 includes funds for one Virginia-class attack submarine instead of the planned two, but still represents a priority and a very significant investment in submarine warfare capabilities. Navy, the undersecretary for services said Friday, arguing that this is not contradictory.

The Navy has been purchasing its attack submarines at a rate of two per year since fiscal 2011, but the industry has not kept pace in recent years, delivering closer to an average of 1.2 boats per year. The service spent $2.3 billion from FY18 to FY23 to change that, hoping to not only get the industry to an on-time delivery rate of two per year, but then at a rate between 2.3 and 2.5 to support the AUKUS submarine partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom.

The Navy, business leaders and lawmakers have all stressed that stable funding is key to helping the industry bolster production. And yet, in a fiscal year whose revenue is capped by law and in which the Navy had to delay several major shipbuilding and modernization efforts, the maritime service chose to save some 4 billion dollars in the FY25 spending plan by canceling the second Virginia submarine.

We reduced funding to one Virginia-class submarine in FY25. But we are maintaining funding for nine of the ten planned Virginia-classes during the five-year Future Years Defense Program, or FYDP, said Undersecretary Erik Raven to reporters.

The FY25 boat will be the first of a new Block VI design. Navy budget books reference the pursuit of a nine-penny, multi-year procurement contract for Block VI.

Additionally, we are investing significantly in the underwater industrial base. During last year's budget rollout, I talked about $2.4 billion in undersea industrial base investments planned under the FYDP. In this year's budget, we are planning an additional $8.8 billion on top of what was already programmed under the FYDP, he added.

Raven said the FY25 budget also maintains its planned advance purchases for future submarines, which is extremely important in helping the supplier base prepare for the production rate needed for the Virginia class.

And longer term, he explained, the Navy's long-range shipbuilding plan from last year showed plans to buy one ship per year in each of FY30 and FY31.

Now, the Navy believes it can purchase two boats in each of those years, which will be reflected when the long-range shipbuilding plan is made public later this spring, he added.

So, taken as a whole, this budget presents a significant investment in the area of ​​undersea capabilities, and we believe that these are absolutely the necessary measures to ensure that this is put in place over the long term, for the success of the programs of Virginia and Columbia. he said, the latter being the ballistic missile submarine that the Navy still considers its top spending priority.

Rear Adm. Ben Reynolds, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for budget, said Friday that total funding for the undersea industrial base would be $3.9 billion in FY25 alone. does not include the cost of purchasing submarines, but rather funds invested in the supply chain to help suppliers hire and train workers, re-equip existing facilities and build new ones, invest in additive manufacturing, and much more.

This one-year sum is $1.5 billion more than the Navy planned to spend last year for the entire five years of the FYDP, highlighting what a thorny and difficult challenge it has been. how important it remains to the future needs of the United States and the AUKUS alliance.

However, the Navy also requested an additional $3.3 billion as part of the supplemental funding that was blocked in Congress. The goal was to fund support for Ukraine and Israel, operations on the U.S.-Mexico border, and other emerging defense needs, including support for industrial submarine bases, seen as critical to deterring China to attack Taiwan.

Neither the FY24 defense spending bill nor the supplemental spending bill have passed Congress, so it's unclear when or if any of this money will make it down the line supply.

Reynolds said this massive spending on a targeted segment of the industrial base gets us to the point where we can get to one plus two. [Columbia and Virginia production rates] towards the end of the FYDP. This fund would total at least $16.8 billion by FY29 if everything, including the FY24 budget and supplemental budget, were to pass.

At least one member of Congress opposes it. Rep. Joe Courtney, a Connecticut Democrat whose district includes the General Dynamics Electric Boat submarine construction site, said Monday that cutting purchases in FY25 required the greatest consideration by the Congress, because it contradicts the department's national defense. [Industrial] Strategy published on January 11, 2024, which identifies purchasing stability as essential to achieving resilient supply chains.

Still, Raven, in a Monday afternoon briefing, argued that the Navy's choice was best for the industry.

We removed a Virginia-class ship out of concern for the industrial base's capacity to produce another, while being in a capped environment, which leaves room for these historic investments in the undersea industrial base, a- he declared.

Megan Eckstein is a naval warfare reporter at Defense News. She has covered military news since 2009, focusing on operations, acquisition programs and budgets of the US Navy and Marine Corps. She has reported from four geographic fleets and is happiest reporting from ship. Megan is an alumna of the University of Maryland.

