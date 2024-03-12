President's FY 2025 Budget Request to the Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development





The President's FY 2025 budget request released today provides critical, targeted investments on behalf of the American people that will foster greater prosperity and economic growth for decades to come. The President's budget proposal will allow us to continue to use our tools of diplomacy, assistance and accountability to advance our vision of a free, open, secure and prosperous world and to answer the questions that matter most to lives and livelihoods of Americans. people. It is essential that the United States lead international efforts to shape the conditions of our technological future; strengthen economic, energy, food and health security; counter synthetic drugs; and take ambitious action to mitigate the climate crisis and combat irregular migration. Each of these global challenges increasingly affects Americans at home, and the President's budget request will allow us to address them on behalf of the American people.

At the State Department and USAID, the Foreign Affairs budget:

Ensure Russia's strategic failure in Ukraine by allowing Ukraine to protect its democracy and rebuild its economy. The $482 million foreign assistance request for fiscal year 2025, in addition to the administration's additional national security request, reflects the depth of our commitment to securing the future of a free Ukraine and, more largely, to European and transatlantic security. These funds provide essential assistance to strengthen Ukraine's defense, law enforcement and anti-corruption institutions; support reform efforts; boost the Ukrainian economy; investigate and prosecute war crimes; rebuild and protect Ukraine’s energy infrastructure; and make Ukraine more independent of foreign donations. The vast majority of U.S. military assistance funds provided to Ukraine have supported the U.S. defense industrial base, thereby strengthening the U.S. economy.

Invest, align, and compete with the People's Republic of China (PRC). The PRC is the only competitor to the United States with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological might to do so. Funding, including the Countering PRC Influence Fund (CPIF) and the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI), will prevent direct and indirect PRC incursions harmful to U.S. interests, increase the cost of problematic PRC activities, and provide direct alternatives to the PRC. offerings. Additionally, the president's budget includes $4 billion in mandatory spending over five years to make game-changing investments in the Indo-Pacific and international infrastructure to supplant China.

Invest in our Indo-Pacific partnerships and alliances. The Indo-Pacific region is vitally important to U.S. security and prosperity. The $4 billion request will strengthen the United States' role in the Indo-Pacific region, including strengthening our alliances and partnerships. This includes critical bilateral and regional foreign assistance, as well as resources to increase personnel directly supporting the Indo-Pacific strategy, including recently opened or expanded embassies in the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

Advance peace and security in the Middle East by maintaining $3.3 billion in core security assistance in the budget, consistent with the U.S.-Israeli Memorandum of Understanding, and in addition to the additional request from the October administration. This request demonstrates our enduring support for U.S. partners in the region, including Jordan and Egypt, and strengthens regional stability in the face of terrorist groups like Hamas, Iranian-backed proxies and partners, and to economic shocks and instability exacerbated by the conflict. It also maintains vital assistance to the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza and continues its investments in peacebuilding as the foundation of a durable two-state solution with Israel.

Providing solutions to shared global challenges. We must continue to address pressing global challenges such as irregular migration, the fight against synthetic drugs, global food insecurity, global health challenges, a rapidly changing climate and growing humanitarian crises.

$1.2 billion to support the U.S. government's ongoing response to the global food security crisis, including $100 million for the Vision for Suitable Crops and Soils. Resources will support inclusive and sustainable agriculture-led economic growth, the deployment of improved agricultural practices, the promotion of a more resilient agricultural sector and the integration of nutrition-sensitive approaches supporting a well-nourished population. $169.4 million to combat the production and trafficking of fentanyl and other synthetic products that endanger public health and safety and contribute to tens of thousands of drug overdose deaths in the United States every year. $500 million in mandatory funding for FY 2025 for the Green Climate Fund (GCF), part of a four-year mandatory proposal to provide $3 billion to the GCF. Combined with GCF reforms, this financing will unlock private capital that will improve energy security by diversifying energy sources, help countries reduce emissions, enable the most vulnerable to adapt to climate change and strengthen the resilience of their economies and their critical infrastructure. $9.8 billion to advance U.S. leadership in addressing global health challenges, strengthening health systems, and preparing for pandemics, including through a contribution to the Fight Against Disease Fund pandemic aimed at supporting low- and middle-income countries in preventing, preparing for and responding to pandemics. $10.3 billion to provide lifesaving humanitarian assistance to millions of people affected or displaced by conflicts like those in Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan. It will also enable the State and USAID to address human suffering and displacement that has been worsened by multi-season droughts and climate-induced disasters, worsening malnutrition and food insecurity in the whole world. These funds will be used to help more than 330 million people around the world facing acute food insecurity.

The request also includes funding to unlock $36 billion in new World Bank loans. Recognizing that challenges cannot be resolved through demand alone, we must continue to leverage multilateral institutions, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and urge others to do their part to comprehensively address these issues.

Modernize diplomacy and strengthen our workforce. To achieve our strategic goals, our people must be equipped to address critical challenges and take advantage of opportunities. The request will drive an ambitious modernization of U.S. diplomacy and development by filling 200 vacant positions and creating nearly 350 new positions, for a total workforce growth of nearly 550. The states' request adds 52 foreign service positions and 150 civil service positions, and the USAID request adds 145 positions. The request advances our presence in the Indo-Pacific, reduces foreign service vacancies, strengthens the civil service, improves workplace flexibility, and addresses long-standing inequities in compensation for our locally employed staff (THE) all over the world. He also supports ongoing initiatives to advance diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) in the foreign affairs workforce.

Protect our diplomats, our embassies and our data. Excluding prior year funding rescissions, this request includes $5.8 billion to protect our global workforce from a range of threats to their health and safety, address infrastructure vulnerabilities, and protect sensitive data . $3.9 billion for diplomatic security and related programs will protect U.S. diplomatic operations abroad, including our expanded presence in the Indo-Pacific, Libya, and the Eastern Caribbean. $1.9 billion for embassy, ​​security, construction and maintenance will provide diplomatic and consular missions abroad with secure, safe and functional facilities that represent the U.S. government to the host nation. An additional $694 million is requested for cybersecurity.

Improving consular services through projected spending of $5.1 billion from fee revenue to increase investments in hiring and technology that will improve the accessibility and efficiency of consular services, as per the through the electronic application for consular report of birth abroad and online passport renewal. The newly requested authorizations will improve the flexibility of the fee-funded Consular and Border Security Programs (CBSP) account.

Find more information about the President's FY 2025 budget,

Find USAID's State Department and Congressional budget rationale

