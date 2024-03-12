Andrew Tate and his brother were detained in Romania after Britain issued a warrant for their arrest.





Sign up for our breaking news emails to get free, real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox.Sign up for our free breaking news emails.

Online influencer Andrew Tate and his brother have been detained in Romania after British authorities issued a warrant for their arrest, his spokesman said.

The brothers were taken into custody on Monday evening and face charges of sexual assault between 2012 and 2015.

Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan were detained for 24 hours and told a European arrest warrant had been issued while investigations continued, with both men denying all charges against them.

Spokesperson Mateea Petrescu said the Bucharest Court of Appeal was expected to make a pivotal decision on Tuesday on whether to enforce the warrant issued by Britain's Westminster Magistrates' Court.

(AP)

Last year, four women announced that they were preparing to sue Andrew Tate at the High Court in London, claiming he had raped and coerced them.

Three of these women previously reported Tate to police, accusing them of sexual and physical abuse, but prosecutors decided not to file charges in 2019. A fourth woman came forward after learning about their proposed legal action in a Vice World News article.

We presented evidence of the horrific acts of violence we had endured and waited for action. But four years later he was told by British authorities they would not prosecute him, they said on their campaign page. There is only one way left to hold him accountable.

The brothers also face human trafficking charges in Romania.

(AP)

Mccue Jury & Partners, the law firm representing the four British women who have accused Tate, said in a statement that a warrant for his immediate detention and extradition was sought after British police received information last week that Tate was planning to flee. He stated that he urged the issuance of a . Romania.

Matthew Jury, managing partner at the law firm, said today's news was very welcome as Tate's attempts to evade justice in Romania and abroad had been a matter of significant concern to many.

We are grateful to the UK authorities for taking our concerns seriously and issuing an arrest warrant. Tate is accused of committing serious crimes against multiple victims and must be held accountable.

The brothers' public relations team said in a statement that it completely denies the allegations. It was not immediately clear what charges Tristan Tate has been charged with in the UK.

Their Eugen Vidineac told reporters in court on Tuesday that, as far as we know, this investigation has already been closed and it is unknown whether it will be reopened if there is new evidence presented by the authorities.

On Tuesday, a post was posted on the Tate He uses the term Matrix to refer to a widespread conspiracy targeting men.

Tate has gained millions of fans in recent years after styling herself as the king of toxic masculinity, having previously argued that women cannot drive, belong in the home and are the property of men.

He has 8.9 million followers on X, formerly Twitter, but has been banned from several other platforms, including TikTok, for his misogynistic views, which at times appear to advocate violence against women.

Both Andrew and Tristan Tate have strongly denied the allegations.

(Copyright 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The social media influencer is also facing rape and human trafficking charges in Romania after he and his brother were detained along with two women in December 2022.

They are awaiting trial on charges of forming an organized crime group for the purpose of sexually exploiting women.

In August 2023, Tate won an appeal to be released from house arrest and can now travel anywhere in Romania, but cannot leave the country.

A Romanian court also overturned its decision to seize his assets in January, which gave him back access to his assets, supercars and designer items.

Among them are 14 designer watches, 15 luxury cards and more than 10 properties worth $3.12 million in seized assets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/andrew-tate-arrest-warrant-detained-uk-romania-b2511121.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos