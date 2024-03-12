US to send $300 million worth of weapons to Ukraine in makeshift plan





The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it would send up to $300 million in weapons to Ukraine, the first new aid package for the country since funds ran out in late December.

The package, made up of money that army accountants recouped from savings on tendered contracts, includes air defense interceptors, artillery shells and armor systems, they said. senior defense officials said. A U.S. official said the package also included an older version of the military's longer-range missile systems, known as ATACMS, which can travel 100 miles.

It is a stopgap measure at best, officials said, but Ukraine is particularly in need of air defense systems as Russia has continued its bombing of cities, particularly in the east.

The band-aid solution would prevent the advance of Russian troops for just a few weeks, one official said.

In announcing the aid package at the White House, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Ukrainian troops have fought bravely, are fighting bravely, are fighting bravely throughout this war, but that they are now forced to ration their ammunition under pressure on several fronts. .

He said the new package would allow Ukrainian weapons to continue firing for a while, but only for a short time. Mr. Sullivan called on Congress to pass a new Ukraine aid bill as soon as possible.

He said Ukraine desperately needs help to hold the line against Russian attacks, but it goes without saying that this package does not and should not delay the critical need to pass the bill. bipartisan on national security.

The Senate passed an emergency aid bill including $60.1 billion for Ukraine. But the fate of this measure is uncertain in the House of Representatives, where Republican leaders have refused to put it to a vote. While congressional leaders say there is a critical mass of support to continue arming Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, the Republican Party is increasingly turning away from its traditional hawkish stance and creed in the projection of American power and democratic principles throughout the world.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican who opposed aid to Ukraine, faces a handful of ultraconservative lawmakers who have said they would take steps to oust him s he allowed a vote on aid to Ukraine without strict immigration measures.

On Tuesday, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader, urged Mr. Johnson to hold a vote on the Ukraine aid package.

I would like to again encourage the speaker to allow a vote, he said.

For President Biden, who led the way in calling on the West to defend Ukraine against Russian invasion and occupation, the issue has become an embarrassment on the international stage.

US political paralysis has led, Pentagon officials say, to critical shortages on the battlefields in Ukraine. As each day passes without a new supply of ammunition and artillery, and Ukrainian crews ration the shells they have, morale suffers.

When Russian troops advance and their cannons fire, Ukraine does not have enough ammunition to fight back; it costs land, Mr. Sullivan said. It costs lives and it costs us, the United States and the NATO alliance, strategically.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the Biden administration has sent more than $75 billion in cash and equipment to the country for its defense. Most of the aid went to Ukrainian military operations, allowing the Ukrainian government to continue functioning and meeting its humanitarian needs.

The money ran out in December, and Mr. Biden asked Congress for permission to begin a new infusion of cash and equipment that only he can approve. But many Republicans oppose the idea of ​​injecting more taxpayer money into the conflict.

Senior intelligence officials warned Monday that without additional U.S. aid, Ukraine would face the prospect of continued battlefield losses as Russia uses a network of weapons suppliers and increases its supply of technology from from China.

In public testimony at the annual survey of global threats facing the United States, officials told Congress that any continued delay in U.S. aid would result in additional territorial gains for Russia over the next year, the consequences of which would be felt in Europe and around the world. The pacific.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/12/us/politics/us-aid-ukraine-war.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos