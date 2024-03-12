Top British Conservative Party donor Frank Hester says he hates all black women | political news





The opposition Labor Party has criticized Frank Hester over his comments about Diane Abbott. He said the comments were scary.

The biggest donor to Britain's ruling Conservative Party has come under fire after saying Britain's longest-serving black member of parliament made him want to hate all black women and that she should be shot.

Frank Hester donated 10 million pounds ($12.8 million) to Chancellor Rishi Sunak's party last year, and after his comments became public in 2019, the opposition Labor Party called on the Conservatives to return the donations.

The Guardian newspaper quoted Hester as referring to Diane Abbott, who became the first black female member of parliament when she was elected to the British Parliament in 1987.

It's like trying not to be racist, but when you see Diane Abbott on TV, you're just like, 'I don't like it, I just want to hate all black women because there's black women there, and I don't hate all black women at all, but I think 'She should be shot, he was quoted as saying.

Hester said in a statement that he acknowledges being rude to Diane Abbott during a private meeting several years ago, but said his criticism had nothing to do with her gender or skin color.

He said he abhorred racism and tried to apologize to Abbott.

Diane Abbott, then shadow home secretary, speaks to anti-Brexit voters in London on October 19, 2019. [File: Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo]

The comments about Diane Abbott are absolutely disgusting, Labor leader Keir Starmer told ITV on Tuesday. This apology pretending that what was said this morning wasn't racist or had nothing to do with the fact that she is a woman, I don't believe that and I think it's time for the Tories to call it out and give their money back.

Abbott, 70, established himself as an independent after being kicked out of the Labor Party caucus for saying Jews and Irish people do not experience racism in their lifetimes.

Abbott said in a statement Tuesday that Hester's comments were a wake-up call for a public figure who is seen as a visible presence in the community because he does not have a car and regularly walks or takes the bus.

That's scary, Abbott said. I'm a single woman, so it makes me vulnerable anyway. But I worry when I hear someone say this.

Minister for Women and Equalities Kemi Badenoch said in a post about X: Hester's 2019 comments were racist, as reported.

Abbott and I disagree on many points. But the idea that she would connect her criticism of her to her being a black woman is appalling.

Hester's comments are likely to spark renewed scrutiny of the Conservative Party and how it handles allegations of racism.

Former party leader Lee Anderson has been suspended after refusing to apologize for saying London's first Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan, was under Islamist control.

Senior Conservative MPs said Anderson's comments were wrong but refused to say why or whether they were Islamophobic.

Graham Stuart, a minister in the Sunak government, was questioned by reporters about Hester's comments on Tuesday morning. He said they were unacceptable but refused to call them racist and he told Times Radio he did not want to sit in judgment.

He said the party had pointed out that Hester had said comments made five years ago were not racist and told Sky News the party could not cancel people on the basis of previous comments.

Labor leader Anneliese Dodds said it was important the party returned donations.

Rishi Sunak has insisted that words matter and he must know that holding on to that money means the Conservatives are turning a blind eye to these disturbing comments, she said in a statement. Sunak must return every penny.

