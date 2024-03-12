Dimon (JPMorgan) urges Fed to wait until after June before cutting rates





Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing at the Hart Senate Office Building December 6, 2023 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony from the largest financial institutions during an oversight hearing on Wall Street firms. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Win Mcnamee | Getty Images News | Getty Images

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimonon on Tuesday urged the Federal Reserve to wait until after June before cutting interest rates, arguing that the central bank needs to boost its credibility in fighting inflation.

“I think they must be data dependent. If I were them I would wait,” Dimon told the Australian Financial Review business summit via live broadcast from New York.

“You can always cut it back quickly and drastically. Their credibility is a little bit on the line here. I would wait even until after June and let it all work out.”

Markets estimate an 84% chance that the Fed will cut rates in June, while a total easing of 90 basis points is planned for the year.

Dimon said the U.S. economy was doing so well that it could almost be called a boom, but warned against mass adoption by markets of the talk of a soft landing. He estimates the probability of a recession to be around 65% and refuses to rule out the possibility of stagflation.

He has previously warned that geopolitical tensions, including the war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza, could weigh on global growth.

Dimon said the surge in debt and equity markets since late 2023 had bubble-like characteristics and linked it in part to the legacy of pandemic-era fiscal and monetary stimulus. , who were “still in the system, you can't say they're gone.”

Long a critic of Bitcoin, Dimon said many practical uses of the cryptocurrency were illegal activities like sex trafficking, fraud and terrorism.

“I don't know what bitcoin itself is for, but I will defend your right to smoke a cigarette, I will defend your right to buy a bitcoin. Personally, I will never buy bitcoin.”

Dimon also talked about artificial intelligence and said JPMorgan employs two thousand people working on 400 use cases for the technology within the bank. At home, he uses AI to summarize the books he doesn't have time to read.

