



Britain will face 'blackouts' if it does not build new gas-fired power stations, ministers have claimed.

The government said it would continue to move forward with its net zero target and focus on renewable energy, but gas was needed as a “support”, while Chancellor Rishi Sunak said climate targets “must be achieved in a sustainable way”. Even on cloudy and windless days, it does not leave people feeling helpless and exhausted.”

Energy Minister Claire Coutinho will outline plans for new power plants in a speech this afternoon, which includes a full review of electricity markets and changes to legislation to enable power plants to transition to low-carbon alternatives.

But Greenpeace said the plan would make the country “more dependent on the very fossil fuels that are skyrocketing our bills and causing our planet's temperatures to soar”.

Demand for electricity is increasing as the UK electrifies heating, cars and the population grows.

Officials have been looking at ways to ensure supply keeps up with demand, is stable and reaches the right parts of the country.

Today the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said it is clear that the UK needs new back-up gas capacity to provide power that can be generated on demand on days when the wind is not blowing or when electricity is available from renewable sources. .

This is also because some gas plants are scheduled to close in the next few years.

The promise to renew unabated gas has been long anticipated and the energy industry has welcomed certainty about the direction of investment.

But some analysts have warned that additional gas is the wrong solution to the question of how to meet growing demand and provide flexibility, saying it reflects failures in other areas of energy security policy.

'We have to be realistic'

“There are no easy solutions on energy, only compromises,” Coutinho is expected to say in a speech at Chatham House today.

“So as we continue to move toward clean energy, we have to be realistic.”

In a statement overnight, Sunak said: “I will not gamble on energy security and I will make the difficult decisions to ensure that no matter what scenario we face, we can always get electricity to the UK from Britain.”

Ed Miliband, Labour's shadow energy secretary, said the plans were needed because of “14 years of failed Conservative energy policy”, including an effective ban on onshore wind, slow progress on energy efficiency and the failure of last year's offshore wind auction.

But he added that Labor would also be open to new gas generation if aging capacity needed to be replaced.

“Of course we need to replace decommissioned gas-fired power plants as part of a decarbonised power system, with carbon capture and hydrogen playing a limited back-up role in the system,” Mr Miliband said.

The government insists the move is consistent with its climate commitments to reduce emissions from fossil fuels. Even as gas capacity increases, overall runtime will decrease because gas power can be scaled up and operated without always being burned. Download as a backup.

'The government missed its opportunity'

Juliet Phillips, UK energy program lead at thinktank E3G, said the UK was a “clean power leader” given the “continued exponential growth in renewables”.

But the government's 'policy failure' and 'missed opportunity' on offshore wind and grid connections forced it to announce new gas power today.

Any new gas capacity “must be accompanied by stringent conditions that green hydrogen or carbon capture and storage capabilities can be added to new power plants in the future,” she said.

The government wants to adjust capacity market rules to increase gas capacity and ensure the costs are borne by billers. The biller is the one who pays for the backup capacity.

It is also considering expanding existing rules to help new power plants switch to low-carbon alternatives, including adding carbon capture technology to capture and store emissions.

However, it was not confirmed how much new gas capacity would be needed.

Kisha Couchman, deputy director at Energy UK, said the power system was undergoing “significant change” as power sources became more diverse and flexibility became more important.

She added: “The challenge is to bring about change to support this goal, while also providing the certainty necessary to drive long-term investment. It is therefore right to also look at the role existing mechanisms can play.”

‘No regrets’ option required

Climate and energy think tank ECIU said there were cheaper, climate-friendly forms of backup power that could be used instead, including using EVs to feed power back into the grid and battery storage.

The announcement comes as the government provides an update on its consultation on the Review of Electricity Market Agreements (REMA).

The previous proposal to not link electricity and gasoline prices was scrapped.

One proposal is being finalized to introduce regional pricing for wholesale electricity, which would encourage industry to build in areas where electricity is cheaper and attract new power projects with the highest demand.

But critics have raised concerns about the fairness of the proposals and ministers are yet to decide whether each household will be subject to a 'postcode lottery' with different costs depending on the area.

Another option remains on the table for ongoing regional pricing.

“The only way to green the power system without increasing costs in a timely manner is to move to markets that reflect local supply and demand,” said Guy Newey, CEO of Energy Systems Catapult.

“It is a vital step to see the government proposing stronger location signals in wholesale markets,” he said.

