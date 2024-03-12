Israel likely to face resistance from Hamas 'for years,' says US intelligence assessment





The Israeli military “will struggle to neutralize” Hamas' vast underground tunnel systems and will likely face “persistent armed resistance” from the militant group “for years to come”, according to a new assessment by the global threat established by the US intelligence community.

The risk of escalation of the conflict in Gaza, now in its sixth month, “also remains high,” according to the unclassified report released Monday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). The analysts who wrote it, however, said that neither Iran nor its proxy groups sought direct conflict with the United States.

In public testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said the war in Gaza has fueled violent acts by terrorist groups around the world.

The crisis “has galvanized violence from a number of actors around the world and, although it is too early to tell, it is likely that the conflict in Gaza will have a generational impact on terrorism said Haines. “Al-Qaeda and ISIS, inspired by Hamas, ordered their followers to carry out attacks against Israeli and American interests,” she said.

Haines appeared alongside the heads of five major U.S. intelligence agencies at an annual hearing on global threats. CIA Director William Burns, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Brett Holmgren, the head of the State Department's Bureau of Intelligence and Research, National Security Agency Director General Timothy Haugh, and the Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse of the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency also testified.

Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray, Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines testify before the Senate Select Committee on intelligence regarding global threats to the United States during a public hearing at the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. Puce Somodevilla/Getty Images

The ODNI assessment, which represents the collective analysis of the 18 intelligence agencies comprising the US intelligence community, also indicates that the “viability” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership and governing coalition “may be at risk.” “.

“Distrust of Netanyahu's ability to govern has deepened and broadened in public opinion from already high pre-war levels, and we expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections”, indicates the text. “A different, more moderate government is a possibility.”

President Biden said in a recent interview with MSNBC that he believed Netanyahu was “hurting Israel more than helping Israel” by waging a military campaign that, to date, has resulted in the deaths of more than 30,000 civilians in Gaza, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. . In a separate interview with Politico, Netanyahu later called Mr. Biden's critical views “wrong” and said the fighting could end within four to six weeks.

Burns, who returned Saturday from his eighth trip abroad to meet with Qatari, Egyptian and Israeli negotiators, said Monday that a ceasefire was the most effective way to bolster the delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza, where the Health Ministry said At least 25 people have already died due to malnutrition.

Burns, a former diplomat who was tapped by Mr Biden to lead successive rounds of sensitive hostage negotiations, said it would be a potential three-part deal – involving the release of the hostages in exchange for a defined number of Palestinian prisoners and an initial six-week ceasefire. -the fire — remained “on the table”.

“I don’t think anyone can guarantee success,” he said. “What I think you can guarantee is that the alternatives are worse for the innocent civilians in Gaza who are suffering in desperate conditions, for the hostages and their families who are suffering, also in very desperate conditions, and for us all.”

The Palestinian Al-Naji family eats iftar, the breaking of the fast, amid the ruins of their family home on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. AFP via Getty Images

While the 40-page written intelligence assessment says Iranian leaders “did not orchestrate or have advance knowledge” of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 – in which more than 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 were taken hostage – he noted that Tehran was able to “flex” the military capabilities of its proxy network in the wake of the attacks, and would likely remain a threat.

“While Iran will be careful to avoid direct conflict with Israel or the United States, it has nevertheless permitted dozens of militia rocket, missile, and drone attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria; exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel on the northern border with Lebanon; And [Houthi] missile and drone attacks, both against Israel directly and against international commercial shipping transiting the Red Sea,” the analysts wrote.

Ending aid to Ukraine could be a 'massive and historic mistake'

The annual assessment also warns that Moscow is “taking advantage” of Western countries' uncertainties about the future of military aid to Ukraine, which has recently suffered battlefield losses and, in the absence of a new flow of aid risks ceding more ground to Russian forces. in the next weeks.

“Ukraine's withdrawal from Avdiivka and its struggle to avoid further territorial losses in recent weeks have highlighted the erosion of Ukraine's military capabilities with the diminishing availability of external military aid ” Haines told Senate lawmakers.

Without military aid, including a $60 billion aid package that has been blocked for months in Congress, “it is difficult to imagine how Ukraine will be able to maintain the extremely hard-won gains against the Russians.” , she said. said, highlighting the recent support the Kremlin had gained from North Korea and Iran.

“Without additional help in 2024, you will see more Avdiivkas,” Burns added. “And that, it seems to me, would be a huge and historic mistake for the United States.”

Ukrainian servicemen are seen atop an armored vehicle returning from the Semenivka battlefield near Avdiivka as fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops rages in the eastern Donetsk region of Donbass, Ukraine , March 4, 2024. Narciso Contreras/Anadolu via Getty Images

Burns, who visited Ukraine 10 times as CIA director, said Ukraine, with continued aid, would be able to hold out on the front lines until 2025, securing thus a stronger negotiating position.

He also warned that stopping U.S. support for Ukraine would fuel doubts among allies in the Indo-Pacific region and “stoken ambition” of the Chinese government in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

The written assessment warns that Russia's failure to achieve rapid gains in Ukraine “continues to raise concerns that Putin may use nuclear weapons,” noting that Putin has previously made public remarks about the transfer of nuclear weapons. Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus.

The report also notes that the Chinese government has continued to support the Russian military campaign by providing the Kremlin with dual-use weapons materials and components, noting that Chinese exports of supplies “with potential military use have more than tripled since 2022.” Bilateral trade between Beijing and Moscow exceeded $220 billion in 2023, according to the statement.

The hearing, which traditionally takes place once a year before the Senate and House Intelligence Committees, provides a rare opportunity for lawmakers and the public to hear directly from the leaders of U.S. intelligence agencies, whose budgets and activities are largely kept secret.

Israel and Hamas at war

