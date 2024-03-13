UK weather forecast: More flood warnings issued as Britons brace for heavy rain





An uneasy week is expected for most parts of the UK, with continued rain and drizzle expected.

The Meteorological Administration predicts continued rain and drizzle across the country, including intermittent dry spells.

According to the latest forecast, Tuesday will start with heavy rain moving from west to east.

Rain is expected to fall across the country on Tuesday morning, with intermittent heavy downpours expected.

Heavy rain will fall mainly in the east during the day, but there is a possibility that it will remain cloudy and light rain will continue in the afternoon.

The western region is also expected to experience stronger winds starting during the day.

Forecasts suggest this unsettling pattern is expected to continue for more than a week.

While some reports are predicting another snow bomb to blanket the UK in the next few days, based on WXCharts, the Met Office's longer-term forecast shows only a broadly unsettled pattern continuing into next weekend, with showers and brighter spells.

The Environment Agency has issued around 41 flood warnings, with 129 less severe flood warnings in place. There are no severe weather warnings issued by the Met Office at this time.

Despite the cloudy weather, temperatures are expected to remain below freezing due to heavy cloud cover.

The map shows heavy rain spreading across the UK on Tuesday, with yellow areas expected to see up to 8mm of rain per hour.

(Meteorological Administration)

Cloudy weather will continue until tomorrow evening, and light rain will fall in the western region.

However, the weather is expected to worsen as the night deepens.

Outbreaks of heavy rainfall will become more severe and persistent, particularly affecting Northern Ireland and Scotland as rain moves in from the north.

Maps show rain intensified in Northern Ireland and Scotland on Wednesday morning.

(Meteorological Administration)

The band will be making a slow trek through northern England on Wednesday. Southern England and Wales are expected to experience drier weather, although days will be mostly cloudy.

Wednesday is expected to be a generally windy day, with strong winds expected in northern Scotland.

Rain will continue this week, especially in the western region, with occasional showers.

However, residents of the Southeast will enjoy clear, dry weather. As this week goes by, temperatures will rise across the country and the warm weather will continue.

