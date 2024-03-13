US inflation remained higher than economists forecast in February





Key Takeaways Consumer prices rose 3.2% on the year in February, more than January's 3.1% annual rate and more than economists had predicted. A slight increase in gasoline prices and real estate prices is behind the surprisingly high inflation rate. be scrutinized by the Federal Reserve, which has said it needs more evidence that price pressures are under control before cutting its benchmark interest rate. Despite higher-than-expected inflation for February, market participants maintained their expectations of a rate cut in June.

Rising gas and housing prices in February pushed inflation higher than forecasters predicted in February, the second straight month in which the closely watched numbers have been higher provided that.

The cost of living, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, was 3.2% higher in February than a year earlier, compared with an annual inflation rate of 3.1% in January, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Tuesday. This increase is due to a slight increase in gasoline and real estate prices during the month.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal predicted the CPI would rise to 3.1%.

Before the report was released, many economists believed that the rise in consumer prices in January that surprised forecasters was more of a statistical fluke and less of an indication that inflation was rising again and would resume its recent trend. downward in the coming months. . But this increase is proving more persistent than expected.

Inflation figures are being closely watched by Federal Reserve officials, who have said they are looking for additional evidence that price pressures are under control before cutting the Fed's benchmark interest rate. The Fed is keeping the federal funds rate at a 23-year high to discourage spending and contain high inflation by rebalancing supply and demand across the economy.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, fell to 3.8% year-on-year from 3.9% in January, hitting its lowest level since May 2021, although less of a decline than the reduction to 3.7. % that forecasters were calling for. Even though fundamental measures of inflation leave out some of the biggest costs to household budgets, the Fed monitors them closely because they provide a better sense of the future direction of prices.

Despite the higher-than-expected numbers for February, market participants remain optimistic that the Fed could begin cutting interest rates by the middle of this year.

About an hour after the numbers were released, traders estimated there was about a 69% chance the Fed would cut the federal funds rate in June, according to. to CME Group's FedWatch tool, which forecasts rate movements based on federal funds futures trading data. This has changed little from just before release.

A cut in the federal funds rate would ease the upward pressure the Fed is putting on interest rates on mortgages and all kinds of other loans.

