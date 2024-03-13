Andrew Tate extradited to UK on charges of sexual assault and human trafficking





Andrew Tate will be extradited to the UK to face sexual assault charges following his Romanian trial proceedings, a court has ruled.

Bedfordshire Police said they had a European arrest warrant and were cooperating with Romanian authorities.

Controversial influencer Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan, 35, were taken into custody on Tuesday after British authorities issued warrants for allegations dating from 2012 to 2015.

A judge at the Bucharest Court of Appeal approved their extradition at the end of their trial on separate offenses of rape and human trafficking. Both men were released from police custody following the hearing.

It comes after lawyers for four women who have accused Tate of rape and sexual assault wrote to British police asking for his detention over fears he might leave Romania.

Andrew Tate and his brother being escorted to a court hearing.

(Getty)

McCue Jury & Partners, the law firm representing the Tates British accuser, said in a statement: “Last week we received information that Tates had fled Romania and was due to stand trial on separate charges of rape. “I received it,” he said. And human trafficking.

It is believed that this may have been triggered by comments made by blogger Adin Ross on a Kick livestream on March 5, when he told his followers that he had received a text message from Tate, telling him he was leaving Romania for good.

In response, a spokesperson for the Tate brothers categorically denied the accusation that they abstained from the judicial process and said they were committed to participating in the legal process.

A police officer escorts Andrew Tate from the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania.

(AP)

We believe this rumor originated from a prominent online influencer who misinterpreted a customer's text message during a live stream. A spokesperson said there was absolutely no truth to this.

The law firm representing the four women said the allegations were the subject of an investigation by Hertfordshire Police, which closed in 2019, and the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute.

The women announced last year that they were preparing to sue Tate at the High Court in London and started a campaign page, which they said was the only way to hold him accountable.

It is understood that the current arrest warrant, issued by Westminster Magistrates' Court, relates to other alleged offenses being investigated by Bedfordshire Police.

In a brief statement released on Tuesday, a Tates spokesperson said: “The bewildering revival of decade-old accusations has left the Tate brothers disappointed and deeply troubled.”

They emphatically reject all charges and express deep disappointment that such serious allegations are being revived without substantial new evidence.

Tate and his brother completely deny the allegations.

(AP)

The Tates argue that the timing and circumstances in which these claims resurfaced raise serious questions about the motivations for this legal action.

The suggestion that Mr. Tates may have gained fame adds another layer of distress and concern to these developments.

While his attorney spoke to reporters outside the courtroom, Tate tweeted exclusively on the Twitter/X platform: I'm afraid of the Matrix, but I'm only afraid of God. The Matrix is ​​a term he uses to refer to a widespread conspiracy targeting men.

The Tate brothers were also charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal organization to sexually exploit women in a separate case in Romania after they were arrested in the Romanian capital in December 2022 along with two Romanian women.

Andrew Tate and his brother leaving the Bucharest Court of Appeal

(AFP via Getty Images)

They deny the charges and await trial, and Tate won an appeal that will see him released from house arrest in August 2023. The two brothers can now travel within Romania, but cannot leave the country. This is because my recent request to visit my mother in hospital in the UK was turned down.

In January, a Romanian court overturned a decision to seize assets including 15 supercars, more than 10 properties and 14 designer watches.

Tate, a former kickboxer, has attracted millions of followers on social media in recent years by styling himself as the king of toxic masculinity.

He was later banned from certain platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, for espousing the misogynistic view that women are the property of their husbands.

