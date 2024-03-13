Kohl's (KSS) Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Report, Babies R Us Deal





Shoppers walk past a Kohl's store in Mount Kisco, New York.

Scott Mill | CNBC

Kohl's announced Tuesday that it is partnering with the owner of Babies R Us to bring baby gear, furniture and more to about 200 of its stores across the country.

The retailer has entered into a licensing agreement with WHP Global, a brand management company whose portfolio includes Bonobos, Joe's Jeans and Anne Klein. The two companies did not disclose the terms of the agreement.

Kohl's said the first Babies R Us stores will open in August and expand to more stores in the fall. The stores will range from 750 to 2,500 square feet and will add more brands and merchandise to Kohl's baby category. The new stores will sit alongside the baby products the retailer already carries, including clothing and items from Graco, Carter's and Fisher-Price.

Later this fall, customers will also see an expanded assortment of baby products on Kohl's website, and the company will launch a baby registry, its new CEO, Tom Kingsbury, said during an earnings conference call .

With this move, Kohl's adds another potential growth engine. The company is trying to reverse declining sales and attract more customers under the leadership of Kingsbury, the former CEO of off-price chain Burlington Stores. Former Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass left the company at the end of 2022, eventually taking over as CEO of Levi Strauss after intense pressure from activists and a failed sales effort to Franchise Group, owner of The Vitamin Shoppe.

On the earnings call, Kingsbury said the expanded baby category is part of Kohl's strategy to offer a more relevant mix of merchandise.

“This is just part of our overall campaign to attract younger customers to our stores,” he said.

The move will also fill a need, he added. Some of the best-known specialty baby retailers have closed their doors.

Babies R Us, the brand purchased by WHP Global, has closed its stores after its parent company Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy. Buy Buy Baby stores also closed after its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond, filed for bankruptcy. (Some Buy Buy Baby stores have reopened under new ownership.)

A shopping cart sits in the parking lot of a Babies “R” Us store on January 24, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Scott Olson | Getty Images

Alongside Babies R Us, Kohl's struck a deal with Sephora that opened beauty salons in hundreds of its stores.

WHP Global struck a similar deal with Macy's, which opened Toys R Us stores in several of its stores.

Kohl's shared the news while releasing its holiday quarter results. The retailer beat Wall Street expectations for profit and revenue for the holiday quarter, but its net sales fell 1.1%. Its comparable sales, a measure that excludes the impact of store openings, closings and renovations, fell 4.3%.

Kohl's gave cautious forecasts for the coming year. It said it expects net sales to vary between a decline of 1% and an increase of 1% for the full year and that comparable sales vary between stagnation and an increase of 2%. It expects earnings per share of between $2.10 and $2.70, excluding one-time charges. This would be down from $2.85 the previous fiscal year.

Over the holiday season, Kohl's offered insight into its turnaround plan. It expanded its assortment of pet products, home decor, and impulse and gift items to drive sales. It relied on Sephora boutiques inside its stores to attract shoppers. And it freed up space in front of stores to showcase trendy and seasonal items as customers entered a location.

As of Monday's close, Kohl's shares are down about 5% year to date. That figure lags the S&P 500's gains of about 7% over the same period. Kohl's shares closed Monday at $27.19, bringing the company's market value to $3.01 billion.

