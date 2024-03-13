stocks, news, US inflation data





FTSE 100 hits 10-month high, gaining more than 1.2%

The FTSE 100 index hit its highest level in 10 months on Tuesday, jumping more than 1.2% in afternoon trading, as slowing wage growth raised hopes of a reduction in interest rates.

The UK's blue chip index rose to 7,763.72 at 12:48 p.m. London time, its highest level since May last year, according to Eikon data.

Stock chart iconStock chart icon

FTSE100

The benchmark index pared gains slightly to trade 1.1% higher at 3:45 p.m.

Regular wages in the UK increased by 6.1% between November 2023 and January 2024, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday, returning to levels last seen between August and October 2022.

Karen Gilchrist

US stocks advance

U.S. markets rose Tuesday after new U.S. inflation data came in roughly in line with expectations and set the stage for further stock market momentum.

The Dow rose 0.8% in early trading while the S&P 500 rose 1%. The Nasdaq Composite also added 1.2%.

The consumer price index rose 0.4% in February and 3.2% year over year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday.

Karen Gilchrist

We are in a critical IPO window: UBS

UBS's Gareth McCartney discusses the IPO market and what investors are looking for.

UK wage growth slows as employment rate falls

A member of staff wanted a sign in the window of a restaurant in the Soho area of ​​London, UK, Tuesday September 7, 2021.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Steady UK wage growth stood at 6.1% between November 2023 and January 2024, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday, as analysts noted the figure was unlikely to derail earnings. expectations that the Bank of England would begin to cut interest rates around the middle of the period. year.

The year-on-year rate of wage growth slowed to a level last seen between August and October 2022, and came in just below the expectations of economists polled by Reuters of 6.2%.

Salary growth, including bonuses, amounts to 5.6%. Wage growth continues to outpace the rate of inflation, with total compensation in real terms up 1.4%.

The UK employment rate, meanwhile, fell by 0.1 percentage point over the quarter over the same period, to 75%, although the number of salaried employees increased by 15,000 in January.

“The slowdown in wage growth in January is probably still a little too slow for the Bank of England's liking. But there are encouraging signs that a deeper slowdown is imminent and that a cut in wage rates Interest in June is possible,” Paul said. Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

“The further decline in job vacancies, from 928,000 in the three months to January to a 32-month low of 908,000 in the three months to February, suggests that the job market continues to ease more than the unemployment rate suggests… This, combined with a fall in CPI inflation below the 2% target in April, could be enough to cause a rate cut this summer. added Dales.

Jenny Reid

CNBC Pro: Barclays names three global stocks to buy for next quarter, giving 35% upside

Barclays named three European stocks that investors should consider buying in the coming quarter.

The Wall Street bank's strategists say they are “strongly convinced” because the “risk-adjusted returns are attractive” in these companies. All three stocks are also traded in the United States

CNBC Pro subscribers can learn more here.

Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: 'Really, really cheap': Pros name 4 under-the-radar stocks to play a role in China's recoveryEuropean markets: here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher on Tuesday.

Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 51 points higher at 7,718, Germany's DAX up 105 points at 17,847, France's CAC up 51 points at 8,069 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 173 points to 33,495, according to IG data.

Revenue comes from Lego and Persimmon. European data includes UK unemployment figures for January.

Holly Ellyatt

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/12/european-markets-live-updates-stocks-news-us-inflation-data.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos