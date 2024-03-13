Surging sales of British cars to Russia's neighbors show how sanctions are being overcome | business news





British car manufacturers appear to have continued to sell hundreds of millions of pounds worth of luxury cars to Russia even after the invasion of Ukraine and sanctions, exporting cars indirectly through former Soviet countries, a Sky News analysis has found.

Although direct UK car exports to Russia fell to zero following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the collapse led to a corresponding increase in car exports to Russia's neighboring countries, particularly Azerbaijan.

Our analysis, based on official HMRC trade data, shows that the UK exported £273m worth of vehicles to Azerbaijan last year, an 1,860% increase on the five-year period before the invasion.

Not only is the increase in exports to Azerbaijan unprecedented, it is comparable to annual auto exports to Russia in the two years prior to sanctions (averaging 330 million pounds).

Along with UK HMRC figures, Sky News analyzed UN international trade data showing that Azerbaijan recorded an unprecedented increase in car exports to Russia over exactly the same period that the UK recorded an unprecedented increase in car exports to Azerbaijan.

This data is consistent with testimony from Sky sources who said that Russian car buyers sourcing German vehicles primarily sent their vehicles via Kyrgyzstan, but preferred to use Azerbaijan as a route for British cars.

British car manufacturers claim they no longer sell cars to Russia. And government data collected by HMRC on all goods leaving the country is no proof that the car arrived in Russia. It is impossible to track each British shipment once it leaves port, especially once it arrives in a third country.

But the government is concerned about this gray area, where goods can be shipped to Russia through former Soviet satellite states in the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Image: Moscow showroom showing one or more cars for sale.

Cars are among the items banned in Russia under the so-called “dual-use” sanctions regime. The sale of luxury cars worth more than £42,000 is banned in Russia.

The average value of British cars exported to Azerbaijan was more than £100,000, according to the HMRC database, which also shows the number of cars sold and their total value. This suggests that the consignment is primarily or exclusively luxury cars.

British car lobby group SMMT said: “British car manufacturers are committed to full compliance with all current and future trade sanctions.”

“Trade flows vary and are highly volatile as economies grow, but there is no evidence of non-compliance with existing sanctions. However, manufacturers will not let down their guard and will blame any party committed to compliance at risk.”

Sanctions experts have pointed out that while preventing goods from flowing into Russia through third countries (as appears to be the case in this case), it is very difficult, and sometimes almost impossible, to track these shipments once they enter other countries.

Image: Portbury, Bristol is one of the UK's major ports handling the import and export of automobiles.

Tom Keatinge, director of the Center for Financial Crime and Security Research at the Royal United Services Institute, said: “There are obviously very close economic links between countries like Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, they are sort of within a common economic area. If the goods are in that area, then as a UK manufacturer you lose the ability to trace the goods.

“Of course, you have to ask yourself, when you're exporting those cars or whatever, at first you think, 'Does the exporter who suddenly comes out to buy 100 cars really think he's only importing cars? Or is he trying to get around sanctions and sell them to Russia and make money? 'Are you doing it?'”

“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars ceased production and supply of cars for the Russian market at the end of February 2022, before international trade sanctions took effect,” Rolls-Royce, which is owned by BMW, said in a statement. -We have sanctions in place that we fully comply with and support.

“Retail sales of automobiles to customers are managed by our global dealer network of independently owned and operated businesses. Our global dealer network complies with all applicable domestic and international legal regulations, including those relating to export controls. There is a contractual obligation to do so.

“If new Rolls-Royce cars have been imported into Russia after the end of February 2022, this has been done without the knowledge or support of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.”

Image: A 2023 Bentley car is shown for sale on a Russian franchise dealership website. Photo: Bentley Moscow

A VW-owned Bentley official said: “We are committed to full compliance with all current and future trade sanctions and there is no evidence that we are non-compliant with existing sanctions or that there has actually been a change in sales trends in Azerbaijan.”

HMRC data does not identify specific car manufacturers or cargoes, but the most heavily used port in the UK for this particular trade was the Port of Bristol, which has never previously exported more than a few million pounds of goods each year. Azerbaijan. In the two years following the invasion, exports soared to more than 100 million pounds per year. The Port of Bristol did not respond to Sky News' request for comment.

For the UK as a whole, trade statistics highlight a sharp increase in car exports to Azerbaijan. In just a few years, the state, with a population of 10 million and a GDP roughly the size of Ghana, has surpassed Austria, Portugal and Sweden to become the UK's car industry's 16th largest export destination by value.

February 3:03: Is Russia overcoming UK sanctions?

Sky News previously revealed that many of the banned items, including items believed to have been repurposed into weapons, were sent to former Soviet countries in the Caucasus and Central Asia, including Kyrgyzstan and Armenia. These countries have all seen a sharp increase in exports to Russia.

“The ongoing diversionary efforts of investigative journalists and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are an important part of our joint efforts to track and evidence Putin’s abhorrent crimes,” said Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Britain’s sanctions minister.

“We have introduced the largest and most stringent package of sanctions ever imposed on Russia, or indeed any major economy, with 2,000 individuals and entities under the Russian regime. Together with our international allies, we ensure that no country supports Russia’s war machine. I made it clear that this would not be possible.

“We continue to pressure those who do business with Putin and his associates, including by sanctioning individuals who seek to circumvent sanctions and by working with our partners and various third parties to block the flow of goods to Russia.”

