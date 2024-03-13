The United States will send $300 million in weapons to Ukraine





WASHINGTON (AP) The Pentagon will send about $300 million in weapons to Ukraine after making savings in its contracts, even though the military remains largely overdrawn and needs at least $10 billion to replenish all the weapons she pulled from her stockpiles to help. kyiv in its desperate fight against Russia, the White House announced on Tuesday.

This is the first time the Pentagon has announced a security package for Ukraine since December, when it acknowledged it no longer had replenishment funds. Only in recent days have officials publicly acknowledged that they are not only short of money to buy replacement weapons, but that they are $10 billion short.

The announcement comes as Ukraine is dangerously short of ammunition and efforts to secure new funds for weapons purchases have stalled in the House due to Republican opposition. U.S. officials have insisted for months that the United States will not be able to resume arms deliveries until Congress provides additional replenishment funds, which are part of the U.S. relief bill. additional spending at a standstill.

The replenishment funds allowed the Pentagon to remove existing munitions, air defense systems and other weapons from its reserve stocks under the Presidential Withdrawal Authority, or PDA, to send to Ukraine and then to sign contracts to order replacements, necessary to maintain the military readiness of the United States. .

At a news conference, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said U.S. aid would help Ukraine — but only for a limited period.

When Russian troops advance and their cannons fire, Ukraine doesn't have enough ammunition to fight back, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in announcing the additional $300 million in aid.

The Pentagon also established a separate Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, or USAI, which allowed it to fund longer-term contracts with industry to produce new weapons for Ukraine.

Senior defense officials who briefed reporters said the Pentagon was able to achieve savings of about $300 million on some of these long-term contracts and that, given the situation on the battlefield, he had decided to use these savings to send more weapons. Officials said the cost savings essentially offset the new program and kept underwater replenishment spending at $10 billion.

One of the officials said the plan represented a one-time solution unless Congress passes the additional spending bill, which includes about $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine, or further savings are not made. It is expected to include anti-aircraft missiles, artillery shells and armored systems, the official said.

It's not a sustainable way to support Ukraine, said Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, calling it a one-off deal that officials can't plan to replicate.

The aid announcement comes as Polish leaders were in Washington to pressure the United States to break the impasse over funds for Ukraine at a critical time in the war. Polish President Andrzej Duda met with President Joe Biden on Tuesday after meeting with Democratic and Republican leaders in the House and Senate earlier in the day.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has so far refused to outline the $95 billion plan, which includes aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. Seeking to pressure the Republican president, House Democrats launched a long-running effort to force a vote through a discharge petition. This procedure, rarely crowned with success, would require the support of a majority of legislators, or 218 members, to submit the aid plan to a vote.

The situation in Ukraine has become more dire, with front-line units rationing ammunition in the face of a much better-supplied Russian force. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked Congress for help, but Republican leaders in the House of Representatives have been unwilling to put aid to Ukraine to a vote, saying any aid must first respond border security needs.

Pentagon officials said during budget briefings Monday that they were counting on the supplemental budget to close the $10 billion replenishment gap.

If we don't get the $10 billion, we'll have to find other ways, said Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks. Right now, we are focusing a lot on the need for this supplement.

This is the second time in less than nine months that the Pentagon has found money to finance additional arms shipments to Ukraine. Last June, defense officials said they overestimated by $6.2 billion the value of weapons sent by the United States to Ukraine over the past two years.

At the time, Pentagon officials said a study found the military services used replacement costs rather than book value for equipment removed from Pentagon stockpiles and sent to Ukraine. The discovery resulted in a surplus that the department used for presidential withdrawal plans through the end of December.

The United States has committed more than $44.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the Biden administration, including more than $44.2 billion since the Russian invasion began on February 24, 2022.

The Pentagon is $10 billion overdrawn in its replenishment account, partly because of inflationary pressures, and partly because the new systems the Pentagon is seeking to replace older systems cost more, such as the next missile of precision strike, or PrSM, which the Pentagon is seeking to replace. The Army is purchasing to replace the Army's Long-Range Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS.

The vast majority of this ammunition comes from Army stockpiles due to the nature of conventional land warfare in Ukraine.

Months without new U.S. support have hampered operations, and Ukrainian troops last month withdrew from the eastern town of Avdiivka, where the outnumbered defenders had held back for four months. a Russian assault.

CIA Director William Burns told Congress that entire Ukrainian units had told him in recent days that they had only a few dozen artillery shells and other munitions left. Burns called Avdiivka's retreat a failure of ammunition resupply, not a failure of Ukrainian will.

Associated Press writers Ellen Knickmeyer and Stephen Groves contributed.

