UK bans puberty blockers for minors

Puberty blockers will no longer be prescribed to minors under 18 in England except in regulated clinical trials, the National Health Service announced on Tuesday. It is the latest development in the controversial treatment, which has sparked protests in the United States following a previous review by the agency. , as well as gender confirmation treatment in children.

A previous review by the UK's National Health Service found a lack of consensus and open dialogue. [+] About gender dysphoria.

Getty Images Key Facts

Puberty blockers, used to delay the effects of puberty, will no longer be available to anyone under the age of 18 receiving treatment on the state-funded NHS, junior health secretary Maria Caulfield said, ensuring the treatment was based on evidence and best expert clinical opinion. He said he would ensure that it is based on child's interests.

The NHS has called for an independent review of gender identity care for minors in 2020 amid a significant increase in referrals to the Gender Identity Development Service, which is due to close at the end of March.

The agency released an interim report from its review in February 2022, which revealed a lack of consensus and open dialogue about gender dysphoria, raising questions about how medical professionals should respond.

Fewer than 100 children taking puberty blockers will continue to receive treatment at Leeds and University College London Hospital.

Things to watch out for

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has urged the UK government to support legislation proposed last week to prevent the private sale of puberty blockers. The NHS said it hoped to have a study into the long-term effects of puberty blockers by December.

big numbers

5,986. This is the number of minors referred to gender identity development services from 2020 to 2022, compared to just over 500 between 2011 and 2013.

surprising fact

Billionaire Elon Musk reacted to the agency's decision by referring to puberty blockers as fertility drugs and suggesting they be banned due to their potentially serious side effects.

main background

The NHS is one of several European health organizations that has launched a review of gender confirmation services, citing a lack of evidence supporting hormone treatment for minors. Dr Hilary Cass, who authored the agency's review, expressed concern that there was insufficient evidence to support gender confirmation services as the number of minors requesting access increased dramatically. At the time, she said, only one facility in the UK provided access to gender confirmation services, which Cass noted was not sustainable. She also questioned whether children would have access to support from medical professionals if they decided against the transition, Cass said.

tangent

Other countries have debated access to gender-affirming care for minors in recent years. Shortly after the NHS review, the Swedish medical body updated its medical guidance to ban minors from accessing gender-affirming treatment, suggesting that the evidence for hormonal interventions for minors was of low quality and that treatment may be risky. Several U.S. states have attempted to ban or limit access to certain types of gender-affirming care for minors, despite opposition from organizations including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Former President Donald Trump said last year that, if re-elected, he would assign federal agencies to block health care providers from providing gender reassignment treatment, implying that the treatment involved child abuse and sexual mutilation of children.

Additional Resources

Study Shows Hormone Treatment Relieves Depression and Lowers Suicide Risk in Transgender Adults (Forbes)

