US Attorney Robert Hur maintains his assessment of Biden's poor memory | Joe Biden News





Special Advisor Robert Hur defended his assessment of President Joe Biden's poor memory during his testimony before members of the US Congress on Tuesday.

Hur told the House Judiciary Committee that the assessment was fundamental to its investigation into whether the president intentionally hoarded classified documents while out of office.

My task was to determine whether the president retained or disclosed national defense information deliberately, knowingly and with the intent to do something the law prohibits, Hur told the committee. For this reason, I had to take into account the president's memory and general mental state.

Questions about Biden's memory were raised after Hur released a special report in February describing the president fumbling to remember details, including dates surrounding the death of his son Beau.

In the report, Hur wrote that Biden, 81, would present to a jury as an elderly, friendly, well-meaning man with a poor memory. He did not recommend filing a complaint.

Nonetheless, its findings drew criticism from both Democrats and Republicans.

Democrats accused the investigator of gratuitously referencing Biden's age, which has become a controversial election issue in 2024 as voters debate whether he is fit for a second term.

Republicans, meanwhile, used the Hurs report to suggest that Biden received preferential treatment over former President Donald Trump, who was indicted on charges related to keeping classified documents.

Hur, a registered Republican, addressed the controversy in his testimony Tuesday. My assessment in the report on the relevance of the president's memory was necessary, accurate and fair, Hur told lawmakers. I did not sanitize my explanation nor did I unfairly disparage the president.

Pushback at the Capitol

But senior members of both parties in the House objected Tuesday to Hurs' assessment.

You can't tell me you're so naive as to think your words wouldn't have created a political storm, Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat, said at the hearing, criticizing Hurs' repeated invocation of Biden's age.

You were not born yesterday. You understood exactly what you were doing, Schiff continued. It was a choice. You certainly didn't have to include this language.

Also during the hearing, Rep. Matt Gaetz and other members of the Republican Party accused Hur of using Biden's memory as an excuse not to prosecute him.

They also sought to portray Hurs' assessment of Biden as part of a long-standing double standard that unfairly targeted Trump.

In the February report, Hur distinguished between Biden's and Trump's handling of classified materials, noting differences in the number of documents withheld and how they were returned.

After having several chances to return classified documents and avoid prosecution, Mr. Trump allegedly did the opposite, Hur pointed out. But Gaetz returned to this point during Tuesday's hearing.

Biden and Trump should have been treated equally, Gaetz said. This was not the case. And that's the double standard that I think worries a lot of Americans.

Trump also participated in the hearing. The DOJ [Department of Justice] gave Biden, and virtually every other person and president, a free pass, he posted on social media. Me, I'm still fighting!!!

For his part, Hur told lawmakers that partisan politics had no place in my job.

A more balanced vision

Still, transcripts of interviews Hur and his team had with Biden offer a more nuanced look at what happened, calling into question Hurs and Biden's characterizations of how the events unfolded.

The partially redacted transcripts were released Tuesday, ahead of Hurs' scheduled appearance before the House committee.

They renewed their scrutiny of one of the most high-profile descriptions in Hur's original report: Biden's apparent confusion about the date of his son Beau's death.

Hur used this as an example of the president's alleged memory lapses. But Biden quickly condemned Hur for misrepresenting him, holding an impromptu press conference in February to express his outrage.

How the hell dare he bring that up? Biden said at the time. Frankly, when I was asked the question, I told myself that it was none of their business.

Transcripts from Tuesday show Hur never directly asked Biden about his son. They also suggest that Biden's memory lapse may have been less significant than Hur detailed in the report.

The investigator present at the time asked Biden where he kept things he was actively working on while living in a rental house in Virginia immediately after leaving the vice presidency in January 2017.

In this context, Biden brought up Beaus' illness and death when talking about a book he published later in 2017 about this period of his life.

What month did Beau die? Biden said out loud, adding, “Oh my God, May 30.”

A White House lawyer spoke about 2015.

Was it in 2015 that he died? Biden asked again.

He then detailed a story in the book Promise Me, Dad about how his late son encouraged him to stay engaged in public life after his vice presidency ended.

