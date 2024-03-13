US presidential primaries 2024: live results from Georgia, Mississippi, Hawaii and Washington | US elections 2024





Georgia, Mississippi and Washington chose their presidential candidates Tuesday in contests that come as Joe Biden and Donald Trump are already their party's presumptive nominees.

Hawaii also held its Republican caucus on Tuesday and Democrats overseas and in the Northern Mariana Territory also voted.

Biden officially won enough delegates to secure the nomination on March 19. Meanwhile, Trump needs to win 140 delegates out of 161 up for grabs on Tuesday to officially win the Republican Party nomination.

Trump no longer faces active opposition after former Ambassador Nikki Haley withdrew from the race after Super Tuesday. Biden faces only opposition from author Marianne Williamson, who won no delegates.

Donald Trump87.6%

9,243 votes (29 delegates)

Nikki Haley12.0%

1,266 votes

Donald Trump83.2%

497,739 votes (50 delegates)

Nikki Haley13.0%

77,564 votes

Ryan Binkley0.1%

508 votes

Uncommitted 1.6%

Ron DeSantis 1.4%

Vivek Ramaswamy 0.3%

Chris Christie 0.2%

David Stuckenberg 0.1%

Joe Biden89.5%

167,165 votes (52 delegates)

Uncommitted6.0%

11,213 votes

Dean Phillips4.5%

8,391 votes

Joe Biden88.5%

71,888 votes (31 delegates)

Marianne Williamson4.8%

3,876 votes

Dean Phillips2.9%

2,341 votes

Stephen Lyons 1.8%

Armando Pérez-Serrato 1.1%

Frankie Lozada 1.0%

Donald Trump76.9%

204,664 votes (39 delegates)

Nikki Haley18.4%

49,035 votes (1 delegate)

Ryan Binkley0.1%

183 votes

Asa Hutchinson 2.8%

Ron DeSantis 1.2%

Vivek Ramaswamy 0.3%

Chris Christie 0.2%

Doug Burgum 0.1%

David Stuckenberg 0.1%

Joe Biden89.4%

2,593,128 votes (424 delegates)

Marianne Williamson3.8%

109,241 votes

Dean Phillips2.8%

80,639 votes

Armando Pérez-Serrato 1.2%

Gabriel Cornejo 1.2%

President Boddie 0.7%

Stephen Lyons 0.6%

Eban Cambridge 0.3%

Donald Trump78.9%

1,592,070 votes (169 delegates)

Nikki Haley17.8%

358,380 votes

Ryan Binkley0.2%

3,055 votes

Ron DeSantis 1.5%

Chris Christie 0.9%

Vivek Ramaswamy 0.4%

Rachel Swift 0.2%

David Stuckenberg 0.2%

Asa Hutchinson 0.1%

Joe Biden82.6%

473,494 votes (72 delegates)

Dean Phillips3.1%

17,717 votes

Marianne Williamson2.9%

16,485 votes

Uncommitted delegate 8.9%

Gabriel Cornejo 0.7%

Jason Palmer 0.7%

Armando Pérez-Serrato 0.4%

Frankie Lozada 0.4%

Stephen Lyons 0.3%

Donald Trump63.4%

549,238 votes (24 delegates)

Nikki Haley33.4%

289,371 votes (12 delegates)

Ryan Binkley0.3%

2,192 votes

Ron DeSantis 1.5%

Chris Christie 0.8%

Vivek Ramaswamy 0.6%

Asa Hutchinson 0.1%

Joe Biden90.9%

11,083 votes (40 delegates)

Uncommitted3.9%

480 votes

Dean Phillips3.0%

362 votes

Marianne Williamson2.2%

268 votes

Donald Trump60.0%

340,312 votes (40 delegates)

Nikki Haley36.9%

209,113 votes

Ryan Binkley0.1%

611 votes

No preference 1.0%

Chris Christie 0.9%

Ron DeSantis 0.7%

Vivek Ramaswamy 0.3%

Asa Hutchinson 0.1%

Joe Biden82.9%

524,626 votes (91 delegates)

Dean Phillips4.6%

29,163 votes

Marianne Williamson3.2%

20,089 votes

Joe Biden92.8%

58,950 votes (24 delegates)

Dean Phillips7.2%

4,561 votes

Donald Trump72.9%

78,493 votes (20 delegates)

Nikki Haley25.3%

27,300 votes

Ryan Binkley0.3%

303 votes

Ron DeSantis 1.1%

Vivek Ramaswamy 0.4%

Joe Biden70.7%

171,277 votes (64 delegates)

Uncommitted18.9%

45,914 votes (11 delegates)

Dean Phillips7.8%

18,960 votes

Marianne Williamson1.4%

3,459 votes

Jason Palmer 0.3%

Uighur cenk 0.3%

Armando Pérez-Serrato 0.2%

Gabriel Cornejo 0.1%

Frankie Lozada 0.1%

Eban Cambridge 0.1%

Donald Trump69.1%

232,873 votes (27 delegates)

Nikki Haley28.8%

97,184 votes (12 delegates)

Ron DeSantis 1.2%

Vivek Ramaswamy 0.4%

Chris Christie 0.4%

Joe Biden87.3%

606,303 votes (113 delegates)

Donald Trump73.9%

790,763 votes (62 delegates)

Nikki Haley23.3%

249,654 votes (11 delegates)

Ryan Binkley0.1%

905 votes

Ron DeSantis 1.4%

No preference 0.7%

Vivek Ramaswamy 0.3%

Chris Christie 0.3%

Asa Hutchinson 0.1%

Donald Trump81.8%

254,688 votes (43 delegates)

Nikki Haley15.9%

49,373 votes

Ryan Binkley0.1%

303 votes

Ron DeSantis 1.3%

Chris Christie 0.4%

Vivek Ramaswamy 0.3%

Asa Hutchinson 0.1%

David Stuckenberg 0.1%

Joe Biden73.0%

66,824 votes (36 delegates)

Marianne Williamson9.1%

8,349 votes

Dean Phillips8.9%

8,177 votes

Stephen Lyons 4.8%

Uighur cenk 2.2%

Armando Pérez-Serrato 2.0%

Donald Trump77.3%

447,219 votes (58 delegates)

Nikki Haley19.5%

112,963 votes

Ryan Binkley0.1%

722 votes

Ron DeSantis 1.4%

Uncommitted 0.8%

Chris Christie 0.3%

Vivek Ramaswamy 0.3%

Asa Hutchinson 0.1%

David Stuckenberg 0.1%

Joe Biden92.2%

122,835 votes (63 delegates)

Uncommitted7.8%

10,461 votes

Joe Biden84.6%

826,423 votes (244 delegates)

Marianne Williamson4.5%

43,499 votes

Dean Phillips2.7%

26,341 votes

Armando Pérez-Serrato 2.8%

Gabriel Cornejo 1.8%

Uighur cenk 1.6%

Frankie Lozada 1.2%

Star Locke 0.9%

Donald Trump77.9%

1,805,040 votes (150 delegates)

Nikki Haley17.4%

404,116 votes

Ryan Binkley0.1%

2,579 votes

Uncommitted 2.0%

Ron DeSantis 1.6%

Vivek Ramaswamy 0.5%

Chris Christie 0.4%

Asa Hutchinson 0.1%

David Stuckenberg 0.1%

Joe Biden86.9%

58,643 votes (30 delegates)

Marianne Williamson5.2%

3,498 votes

Dean Phillips4.5%

3,010 votes

Gabriel Cornejo 2.2%

Frankie Lozada 1.3%

Donald Trump56.4%

48,087 votes (40 delegates)

Nikki Haley42.6%

36,347 votes

Ryan Binkley1.0%

822 votes

Donald Trump63.0%

440,314 votes (42 delegates)

Nikki Haley35.0%

244,527 votes (6 delegates)

Ryan Binkley0.1%

854 votes

Ron DeSantis 1.1%

Chris Christie 0.5%

Vivek Ramaswamy 0.4%

Joe Biden88.5%

316,944 votes (99 delegates)

Marianne Williamson8.0%

28,590 votes

Dean Phillips3.5%

12,576 votes

Nikki Haley50.2%

36,226 votes (9 delegates)

Donald Trump45.9%

33,140 votes

Ryan Binkley0.4%

277 votes

Chris Christie 1.4%

Ron DeSantis 1.3%

Vivek Ramaswamy 0.8%

Joe Biden89.5%

56,906 votes (16 delegates)

Marianne Williamson4.5%

2,883 votes

Dean Phillips3.0%

1,933 votes

Mark Greenstein 1.2%

Uighur cenk 1.1%

Jason Palmer 0.6%

Donald Trump84.6%

1,632 votes (29 delegates)

Nikki Haley14.1%

273 votes

Nikki Haley62.8%

1,274 votes (19 delegates)

Donald Trump33.3%

676 votes

Ron DeSantis 1.9%

Chris Christie 0.9%

Vivek Ramaswamy 0.7%

David Stuckenberg 0.4%

Donald Trump84.9%

33,603 votes (32 delegates)

Nikki Haley13.2%

5,221 votes

Ryan Binkley0.1%

40 votes

Ron DeSantis 1.3%

Vivek Ramaswamy 0.2%

Chris Christie 0.2%

Donald Trump100.0%

924 votes (51 delegates)

Joe Biden81.1%

623,415 votes (115 delegates)

Uncommitted13.2%

101,436 votes (2 delegates)

Marianne Williamson3.0%

22,805 votes

Dean Phillips2.7%

20,600 votes

Donald Trump68.1%

758,892 votes (12 delegates)

Nikki Haley26.6%

296,328 votes (4 delegates)

Ryan Binkley0.2%

2,348 votes

Uncommitted 3.0%

Ron DeSantis 1.2%

Chris Christie 0.4%

Vivek Ramaswamy 0.3%

Asa Hutchinson 0.1%

Donald Trump59.8%

451,905 votes (47 delegates)

Nikki Haley39.5%

298,674 votes (3 delegates)

Ryan Binkley0.1%

527 votes

Ron DeSantis 0.4%

Vivek Ramaswamy 0.1%

Chris Christie 0.1%

David Stuckenberg 0.0%

Donald Trump99.1%

59,984 votes (26 delegates)

Ryan Binkley0.9%

540 votes

Joe Biden89.3%

119,758 votes (36 delegates)

Marianne Williamson3.1%

4,101 votes

None of these candidates 5.6%

Gabriel Cornejo 0.6%

Jason Palmer 0.4%

Frankie Lozada 0.2%

Armando Pérez-Serrato 0.2%

John Haywood 0.2%

Stephen Lyons 0.1%

Superpayaseria Crystalroc 0.1%

Donald Picard 0.1%

Brent Foutz 0.1%

Stephen Leon 0.1%

Mark Prascak 0.0%

Nikki Haley30.6%

24,583 votes

None of these candidates 63.3%

Mike Pence 3.9%

Tim Scott 1.3%

John Castro 0.3%

Hirsh Singh 0.2%

Donald Kjornes 0.2%

Heath Fulkerson 0.1%

Joe Biden96.2%

126,336 votes (55 delegates)

Marianne Williamson2.1%

2,726 votes

Dean Phillips1.7%

2,240 votes

Joe Biden writes 63.9%

79,455 votes

Dean Phillips19.6%

24,335 votes

Marianne Williamson4.0%

5,006 votes

Other registrations 8.3%

Derek Nadeau 1.3%

Vermin Supreme 0.7%

John Vail 0.5%

Donald Picard 0.3%

Paper boy prince 0.3%

Paul LaCava 0.1%

Jason Palmer 0.1%

President Boddie 0.1%

Mark Greenstein 0.1%

Terrisa Bukovinac 0.1%

Gabriel Cornejo 0.1%

Stephen Lyons 0.1%

Frankie Lozada 0.1%

Tom Koos 0.1%

Armando Pérez-Serrato 0.1%

Star Locke 0.0%

Raymond Moroz 0.0%

Eban Cambridge 0.0%

Unprocessed write 0.0%

Richard Rist 0.0%

Donald Trump54.3%

176,004 votes (12 delegates)

Nikki Haley43.2%

140,096 votes (9 delegates)

Ryan Binkley0.1%

315 votes

Ron DeSantis 0.7%

Chris Christie 0.5%

Total registrations 0.4%

Vivek Ramaswamy 0.3%

Mike Pence 0.1%

Marie Maxwell 0.1%

Tim Scott 0.1%

Doug Burgum 0.1%

Asa Hutchinson 0.0%

Rachel Swift 0.0%

Scott Ayers 0.0%

Darius Mitchell 0.0%

Glenn McPeters 0.0%

Peter Jedick 0.0%

Perry Johnson 0.0%

David Stuckenberg 0.0%

Donald Kjornes 0.0%

Scott Merrell 0.0%

John Castro 0.0%

Robert Carney 0.0%

Hirsh Singh 0.0%

Samuel Sloan 0.0%

Donald Trump51.0%

56,260 votes (20 delegates)

Ron DeSantis21.2%

23,420 votes (9 delegates)

Nikki Haley19.1%

21,085 votes (8 delegates)

Ryan Binkley0.7%

774 votes

Vivek Ramaswamy 7.7%

Asa Hutchinson 0.2%

Other 0.1%

Chris Christie 0.0%

