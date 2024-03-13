US announces new arms package for Ukraine after months of warnings that no money was left





CNN-

The Biden administration announced another military aid package to Ukraine worth up to $300 million on Tuesday, after months of warnings that there was no money left, with officials saying the New financing had become available thanks to savings made on arms contracts.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced the package during a White House press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

When Russian troops advance and their cannons fire, Ukraine does not have enough ammunition to fight back. It costs land. It costs lives. And it's costing us, the United States and the NATO alliance, strategically, Sullivan said.

President Joe Biden later expressed a similar sentiment, saying the package was not enough and that Congress needed to pass additional funding.

We must act before it is literally too late, before it is too late, because, as Poland remembers, Russia will not stop at Ukraine, Biden said, speaking alongside the Prime Minister and the Polish President. Putin will continue, endangering, in my opinion, Europe, the United States and the entire free world.

Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said Tuesday the package would include Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, additional munitions for HIMARS, 155-millimeter artillery shells, including weapon rounds dual-use enhanced cluster munitions and high explosives, 105-millimeter artillery shells and AT4 anti-armor rounds. systems, additional cartridges of small arms ammunition, demolitions, ammunition for overcoming obstacles, spare parts, maintenance equipment and other auxiliary equipment.

Explaining how the Defense Department now has money available for aid to Ukraine, a senior defense official said: “We have made savings that will allow us to offset the cost of a new plan reduction.

The Pentagon still has about $4 billion in withdrawal authorization to send to Ukraine — weapons and equipment removed directly from Defense Department stockpiles. But the Pentagon was reluctant to use this funding because there was no money left to replenish U.S. stockpiles.

The new savings — the result of good negotiations and pooling of funding across different areas, according to a second senior defense official — provided the Pentagon with an additional $300 million to use as replenishment funding, to supplement aid. sent to Kiev.

Sullivan said the new package was possible because of unanticipated cost savings in contracts negotiated by DOD to replace equipment we already sent to Ukraine in previous withdrawals.

The second official gave an example of the possibility of purchasing 25mm ammunition at a lower price than initially planned after contract negotiations with the supplier.

But the official made clear that it is not a sustainable, long-term solution to supplying much-needed weapons to Ukraine, as House Republican leaders continue to refuse to put a draft plan to a vote. legislation that would provide additional military aid.

This is a one-time or one-off decision, the first official said. We do not know if or when future savings will be realized. And we certainly can't rely on that to do business.

We weren't broke then, but now we are.

Sullivan said the package would only provide Ukraine with enough ammunition to last a few weeks, if not a few weeks, and would not prevent Ukraine from running out of ammunition in the coming weeks.

It goes without saying that this package does not replace and should not delay the critical need to pass the bipartisan national security bill, Sullivan said.

The latest US aid package for Ukraine was announced at the end of December. At the time, the Pentagon said in a letter to Congress that the Department of Defense would have exhausted the funds we had for security assistance after the plan was announced.

Asked if this new aid package would reduce pressure on Congress to pass an additional bill providing billions in aid to Ukraine, the second official said: It shouldn't .

The supplement is absolutely vital for our preparation, as well as for Ukraine's victory in this conflict. This doesn't change anything. This is a relatively modest program to give Ukraine the minimum of what it needs for a short period of time.

This is not the first time that the Pentagon has announced additional and unexpected sources of funding for Ukraine. Last year, the Defense Department announced it had discovered an accounting error that led the Defense Department to overstate the amount of aid it was providing to Ukraine by $6.2 billion. The extra money provided the department with a buffer that allowed it to provide military assistance to Ukraine longer than planned, CNN previously reported.

Without U.S. support and weapons supplies, Ukraine has lost ground in the war with Russia, outnumbered and outgunned by an adversary that has completely put its economy back on war track. . Last month, Russian forces raised their flag in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine, after a months-long assault.

As Ukraine lost ground, the Biden administration urged the House of Representatives to follow through on the $60 billion supplemental budget, which has already passed the Senate.

We believe the support will still be there if the House is allowed to vote, the second defense official said. But House Republican leaders refused to put the bill up for a vote, forcing the Pentagon to think differently about how to send aid to Ukraine.

You need to make a different risk calculation before going any further if it's no longer assured you'll get help, the official said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/12/politics/us-announces-weapons-package-ukraine/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos