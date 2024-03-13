



CNN New York —

A new report commissioned by the US State Department paints an alarming picture of the catastrophic national security risks posed by the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence, warning that time is running out for the federal government to avert catastrophe.

The findings are based on interviews with more than 200 people over more than a year, including executives from major AI companies, cybersecurity researchers, weapons of mass destruction experts and national security officials at within government.

The report, released this week by Gladstone AI, categorically states that the most advanced AI systems could, in the worst-case scenario, pose a threat of extinction to the human species.

A US State Department official confirmed to CNN that the agency commissioned the report because it constantly evaluates how AI is aligned with its goal of protecting US interests at home and abroad. However, the official stressed that the report does not represent the views of the US government.

The report's warning is another reminder that while the potential of AI continues to captivate investors and the public, there are also real dangers.

AI is already an economically transformative technology. It could allow us to cure diseases, make scientific discoveries and overcome challenges we once thought insurmountable, Jeremie Harris, CEO and co-founder of Gladstone AI, told CNN on Tuesday.

But it could also bring serious risks, including catastrophic risks, that we need to be aware of, Harris said. And a growing body of evidence, including research and empirical analyzes published at the world's largest AI conferences, suggests that beyond a certain threshold of capability, AIs could become uncontrollable.

White House spokeswoman Robyn Patterson said President Joe Biden's executive order on AI was the most significant action any government in the world has taken to seize the promise and manage the risks of artificial intelligence.

The President and Vice President will continue to work with our international partners and urge Congress to pass bipartisan legislation to manage the risks associated with these emerging technologies, Patterson said.

News of the Gladstone AI report was first reported by Time.

Clear and urgent need to intervene

Researchers warn of two central dangers posed largely by AI.

First, Gladstone AI said, the most advanced AI systems could be used to inflict potentially irreversible damage. Second, the report states that AI labs fear, at some point, losing control of the very systems they develop, with potentially devastating consequences for global security.

The rise of AI and AGI [artificial general intelligence] has the potential to destabilize global security in ways reminiscent of the introduction of nuclear weapons, the report says, adding that there is a risk of an arms race, conflict and deadly accidents on the scale of WMD .

The Gladstone AIs report calls for dramatic new measures to address this threat, including the launch of a new AI agency, the imposition of emergency regulatory safeguards and limits on the computing power that can be used to train AI models.

It is clear and urgent that the US government intervene, the authors write in the report.

Harris, director of Gladstone AI, said the unprecedented level of access his team had to public and private sector officials led to some surprising findings. Gladstone AI said it has spoken to the technical and management teams of ChatGPT owner OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Meta and Facebook parent company Anthropic.

Along the way, we learned some sobering things, Harris said in a video posted on the Gladstone AI website announcing the report. Behind the scenes, the safety and security situation in advanced AI seems quite inadequate compared to the national security risks that AI could introduce quite soon.

The Gladstone AI report says competitive pressures are pushing companies to accelerate AI development at the expense of safety and security, raising concerns that the most advanced AI systems are being stolen and used as weapons against United States.

The findings add to a growing list of warnings about the existential risks posed by AI, including from some of the most powerful figures in the industry.

Nearly a year ago, Geoffrey Hinton, known as the godfather of AI, quit his job at Google and denounced the technology he helped develop. Hinton said there is a 10% chance that AI will lead to the extinction of humanity within the next three decades.

Hinton and dozens of other AI industry leaders, academics and others signed a declaration last June that mitigating the risk of AI extinction should be a global priority.

Business leaders are increasingly concerned about these dangers, even as they invest billions of dollars in AI. Last year, 42% of CEOs surveyed at the Yale CEO Summit said AI had the potential to destroy humanity within five to ten years.

In its report, Gladstone AI noted some of the prominent figures who have warned of the existential risks posed by AI, including Elon Musk, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, and a former OpenAI executive .

Some employees of AI companies share similar concerns privately, according to Gladstone AI.

A person working at a well-known AI lab expressed the opinion that if a specific next-generation AI model were ever released open access, it would be terribly bad, according to the report, because the potential persuasive capabilities of the model could break democracy if they were ever exploited in areas such as election interference or voter manipulation.

Gladstone said he asked AI experts at border labs to privately share their personal estimates of the likelihood that an AI incident could lead to global, irreversible effects in 2024. Estimates ranged from 4% to as high as 20%, according to the report. meaning the estimates were informal and likely subject to significant bias.

One of the biggest wild cards is how quickly AI is evolving, particularly AGI, which is a hypothetical form of AI with human-like or even human-like learning ability. a superhuman.

The report states that AGI is considered the leading catastrophic risk factor related to loss of control and notes that OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Anthropic and Nvidia have all publicly stated that AGI could be reached by 2028, although others think it is much further.

Gladstone AI notes that disagreements over AGI timelines make it difficult to develop policies and safeguards and that there is a risk that if the technology develops more slowly than expected, regulation could prove harmful.

A related document published by Gladstone AI warns that the development of AGI and AGI-approaching capabilities would introduce unprecedented catastrophic risks that the United States has ever faced, amounting to WMD-like risks if and when they would be militarized.

For example, the report states that AI systems could be used to design and implement high-impact cyberattacks, capable of crippling critical infrastructure.

A simple verbal or type command such as “Execute an untraceable cyberattack to bring down the North American power grid” could produce a response of such quality that it would prove catastrophically effective, according to the report.

Other examples that concern the authors include large-scale AI-powered disinformation campaigns that destabilize society and erode trust in institutions; militarized robotic applications such as swimming drone attacks; psychological manipulation; militarized biological and material sciences; and power-seeking AI systems that are impossible to control and hostile to humans.

Researchers expect sufficiently advanced AI systems to act in ways that avoid being turned off, the report said, because if an AI system is turned off, it cannot function to achieve its goal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/12/business/artificial-intelligence-ai-report-extinction/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos