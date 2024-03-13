Brothers Andrew Tate and Tristan could be extradited to the UK after their Romanian trial | world news





A request to extradite social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan to the UK has been granted by a Romanian court.

Bedfordshire Police said officers were working with authorities across the country as part of their investigation into the 37-year-old and his 35-year-old brother.

The pair were taken into custody on Tuesday and appeared before an appeals court in Bucharest, which ruled they would be extradited after legal proceedings in Romania.

The brothers face human trafficking and organized crime charges dating back to 2012 and 2015.

Image: Andrew Tate being escorted in handcuffs to the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania this morning. Photo: AP

The two men were released from police custody after the hearing, their spokesman said. They added that they would fully comply with judicial measures banning the two from leaving the country.

The brothers were detained for 24 hours pending a ruling on the British arrest warrant.

“It has been decided to execute the arrest warrant and postpone the extradition of the requested person until the final judgment in the criminal case is issued by the Bucharest court,” the appeals court said in a statement.

“As part of an investigation into allegations of rape and human trafficking, Bedfordshire Police have obtained European arrest warrants for two men in their 30s,” Bedfordshire Police said in a statement.

“We are cooperating with Romanian authorities as part of this investigation and will provide an update in due course.

“We know this is a painful topic and people can be affected by what they see on the news.”

Image: Police escort Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan to the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania. Photo: AP

What did the brothers say?

Andrew, 37, and Tristan, 35, deny all allegations against them. The brother said they were both “very innocent people.”

“I want to give absolute credit to the Romanian judiciary for making the right decision today,” Andrew said outside Bucharest’s appeal court.

“We are pleased to have completed this judicial process and cleared our names.”

Image: Andrew Tate leaving police custody said the brothers were 'very innocent people'. Photo: AP

“We are doing our best to confront these accusations with firm resolve and resolve,” their representatives said.

Lawyers for four women who have accused Tate of rape and sexual assault said last week that they had notified British police to immediately detain Tate after receiving information that he was planning to flee Romania.

Matthew Jury, managing partner at McCue Jury and Partners, said he welcomed Tate's arrest “because his attempts to evade justice in Romania and abroad are of vital concern to many.”

“We are grateful to the UK authorities for taking our concerns seriously and issuing an arrest warrant,” he added.

The lawyer also urged TV celebrities Piers Morgan, Tucker Carson and others to stop giving Tate a platform or at least encourage him to be properly questioned about the allegations.

“Allowing Tate to spread disinformation about the alleged crimes he faces, not just in the UK, will only serve to support and spread his harmful influence among vulnerable young men and boys, something we must all work to end. It's something to do.” he said

The law firm said the four British accusers were the subject of an investigation by Hertfordshire Police.

The Hertfordshire investigation concluded in 2019.

A lawyer representing the brothers said they denied claims they had tried to evade justice by fleeing Romania.

They claimed that this 'rumor' originated from an online influencer.

Eugen Vidineac, the defendants' lawyer, added: “We appreciate the decision of the Bucharest Court of Appeal to postpone the extradition of Andrew and Tristan Tate.”

He added, “This ruling provides an opportunity for the brothers to fully participate in the defense and for the legal process to proceed transparently.”

The brothers face rape and human trafficking charges in Romania, where they live, and have previously been in prison and later placed under house arrest since their detention in December 2022.

They were indicted along with two Romanian women accused of participating in an organized crime group.

All four reportedly formed the group in 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania and other countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. They all deny the charges.

Tate won his appeal to be released from house arrest in August 2023 while he awaits trial at a yet-to-be-determined date, with Romanian courts currently facing a backlog.

The brothers were told they could travel anywhere in Romania but could not leave the country.

Last January, a Romanian court overturned a decision to seize Tate's assets, giving him back access to his supercars, real estate and designer watches.

Tate, a former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant, has gained millions of fans on social media in recent years after styling himself the “King of Toxic Masculinity”.

He has 8.9 million followers on X, but has been banned from several other platforms, including TikTok, due to his misogynistic views.

