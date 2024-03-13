US to send Ukraine $300 million arms package as additional aid stalls





The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it would send an additional $300 million in security aid to Ukraine, an extraordinary step taken as President Biden's request for billions more dollars remains stalled in Congress.

The contingency plan, announced by the White House, will be financed by unanticipated savings resulting from contracts negotiated by the Pentagon to replace weapons previously supplied to Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters. The aid will include artillery shells, anti-armor weapons, Stinger anti-aircraft weapons and other weapons, as well as spare parts, U.S. officials said.

The munitions include medium-range fragmentation rounds from the Army's Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, which Ukrainian forces have repeatedly used to target Russian headquarters units and troop formations, a senior official said. U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. The United States has already sent bullets with a range of about 100 miles. U.S. officials declined to say whether they were also sending long-range ATACM munitions, which Ukrainian officials had requested for months.

It's help Ukraine desperately needs to hold the line against Russian attacks and to repel continued Russian attacks in the east and other parts of Ukraine, Sullivan said.

At a White House briefing on March 12, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced a $300 million military program for Ukraine. (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Ukraine's momentum in the war, now in its third year, has begun to fade as its front-line units face dwindling weapons reserves and Russian forces redouble their efforts. efforts to break through defensive positions. In his State of the Union address last week, Biden implored lawmakers to pass legislation that would provide an additional $60 billion to help the government in Kiev, but the bill, which also includes Money intended to help Israel and counter China is blocked in a context of crisis. bitter debate in the Republican-led House.

The $95 billion measure passed the Senate on a bipartisan basis in February, but House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) refused to take a vote on it. His tenuous hold on the presidency is threatened by members of his party who have sought to condition any additional aid to Ukraine on the adoption of new immigration measures that Democrats say are too harsh. Former President Donald Trump also encouraged House Republicans not to pass the bill, despite significant bipartisan support in the Senate.

The Biden administration has approved the transfer of more than $44 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to invade Ukraine in February 2022, but the money approved by Congress dried up in January, Biden administration officials had said.

In another press briefing, Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, called the move an extraordinary step as Ukraine faces an existential struggle.

But that doesn't change the fact that we urgently need Congress to pass DOD's supplemental request, Ryder said. Today's program, while providing urgently needed capabilities to Ukrainian forces, is far from sufficient, and the only way to meet Ukraine's battlefield needs is for Congress to quickly pass the additional project.

Ryder asked why the Pentagon didn't reveal earlier that this money was available to Ukraine, saying defense officials only identified the amount in recent weeks. He declined to say when exactly the additional weapons and ammunition will be delivered, but predicted it would be quick. This package will likely help support Ukraine for several weeks, Ryder said.

Ukrainian military personnel interviewed by The Washington Post this year said they are having to ration the shells they must launch at Russian adversaries because their supplies are running out. After a fierce battle, Ukrainian forces were forced last month to withdraw from the strategically important eastern town of Avdiivka, with some of them trapped behind enemy lines.

Kiev leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, said vital air defense weapons were also increasingly scarce, making the country's civilian population more vulnerable to missile and drone attacks.

CIA Director William J. Burns, appearing on Capitol Hill this week alongside other senior U.S. intelligence officials, told lawmakers that with uninterrupted U.S. military aid, Ukraine could hold its ground on the line of front until next year and continue to attack Russian targets. beyond its borders and into the Black Sea. Without American weapons, he warns, the Ukrainians risk losing a lot of ground.

Ukrainians do not lack courage and tenacity, Burns said. They are running out of ammunition. And we ran out of time to help them.

