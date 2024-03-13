A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the UK as the jet stream turns 'zonal'.





The zonal jet stream will bring rain for another week while the energy dumped into the atmosphere from the milder weather brings thunderstorms.

Generally unsettled conditions are expected for the next 10 days, although southerly gusts will begin to push the mercury upward.

The wet and windy picture is thanks to the jet stream gaining strength and taking a more direct path across the Atlantic Ocean.

The colder, drier conditions over the past few days have been the result of a meridional jet, a wave shape that causes high pressure to build in the loop.

Unusually mild weather and warm sea temperatures through England and Wales, the mildest on record in England and Wales, according to the Met Office, will add to the threat of thunderstorms, experts warn.

Jim Dale, a Met Office meteorologist and social commentator, said: It will rain on and off over the next 10 days. This is because the zonal location of the jet has an effect associated with low pressure. Front on the Atlantic Ocean.

There is a risk of thunderstorms as the generally mild weather through February and this month will add more energy to the atmosphere.

As sea temperatures rise around the UK, the ingredients are there to prepare for unpredictable and stormy conditions.

Annie Shuttleworth predicts mild weather

Meteorological Administration

Meteorologists expect a change in the weather from mid-week as the jet takes a more direct route across the UK.

A low pressure area to the west will bring winds from the south, pushing temperatures into double digits in some areas.

Thermometers are expected to hit 15C across southern England by the weekend, but Scotland and the north will stay just below 10C.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “Many areas will see further rain for the remainder of this week, but the weather will also be a bit drier and brighter and start to feel quite mild as the week progresses.” to.

UK Weather: There is low pressure over the west of the UK.

Meteorological Administration

The jet stream is causing unstable weather.

netweather

That's because mild air from the south arrives through Tuesday behind a weather front.

A series of weather fronts will continue to bring rain throughout this week.

Significantly heavy rain is expected to fall across parts of northern England through Wednesday night, with rain also expected to fall in southern Scotland on Thursday.

Low pressure will be responsible for unsettled weather throughout the week, brought in by the jet stream from the Atlantic Ocean.

This system follows a cold and warm weather front, causing rainfall when it meets an air mass over the UK.

Despite strong winds, temperatures could reach 16C in sunshine by the end of Thursday, Mr Shuttlewort said.

She added: After a bit of a chaotic week, the low pressure area that brought us a series of fronts from Thursday to Friday will finally move through the UK, stabilizing more broadly. And on Friday, a rainy day.

