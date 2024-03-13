Expectations for Britain to escape recession due to GDP increase in January | Economic growth (GDP)





The UK's chances of quickly emerging from recession have been boosted by figures showing the economy grew by 0.2% in January.

The Office for National Statistics said national output, as measured by gross domestic product (GDP), rose for the second time in seven months, driven by expansion in the services and construction sectors.

A 3.4% surge in in-store and online spending was the main driver of January's 0.2% growth in services, while construction rose 1.1%. Production, including manufacturing, fell 0.2%.

GDP in the three months to January was 0.1% lower than in the three months to October 2023 and 0.2% lower than in the three months to January 2023.

Liz McKeown, ONS Director of Economic Statistics, said: The economy recovered in January, driven by strong growth in the retail and wholesale sectors. Construction also performed well, with homebuilders having a good month after being sluggish for most of last year.

This was partially offset by declines in TV and film production, lawyering and the often erratic pharmaceutical industry.

The economy as a whole has contracted slightly over the past three months.

Financial markets expected a recovery in activity after a 0.1% contraction in December, with a consensus among economists forecasting a 0.2% increase.

Britain remains in a shallow recession after output fell in the third and fourth quarters of 2023, but news of a slight rebound in growth came as a relief to the government.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said in last week's Budget that the economy had turned a corner after a period in which measures designed by the Bank of England to tackle high inflation led to slower growth.

Commenting on the January GDP figures, Hunt said: The last few years have been difficult, but today's figures show that we are making progress in economic growth, part of which could reduce national insurance premiums by as much as 900 next year. But to achieve higher growth rates, we need to pay wages for labor. This means ending the unfairness of taxing labor twice.

Labour's shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, said: After 14 years of economic decline under the Conservatives, Britain's situation has worsened. Rishi Sunaks insists his plans are working, but they are already in tatters after Britain was hit by recession last year.

In the last six months of 2023, the economy grew by 0.2% only once, in November. Every other month, GDP has declined or stagnated.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said: “Looking ahead, indicators point to further strengthening of momentum in February, supporting the view that the UK will experience a brief and shallow recession.

Economic performance has improved somewhat, but the outlook is relatively bleak. The economic growth rate is not expected to recover significantly this year due to a decline in demand due to the aftermath of high interest rates. Meanwhile, on the supply side, poor corporate investment prospects and sluggish public sector investment will aggravate productivity declines and limit long-term growth.

