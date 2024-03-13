US targets members of Al-Ashtar Brigades





WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Department of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is taking action in coordination with the Kingdom of Bahrain against key Iran-based operatives and a financial facilitator of the designated terrorist group, the Al-Ashtar Brigades. The State Department designated the Al-Ashtar Brigades as a Specially Designated Foreign Terrorist Organization and Global Terrorist in 2018.

Today's action, taken in coordination with the Kingdom of Bahrain, underscores our collective commitment to disrupt Iran's destabilizing forces and threats, particularly those that threaten our partners in the region and around the world, said Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian. E.Nelson.

Today's designations highlight the critical role the Iranian regime plays in supporting the Al-Ashtar Brigades. In 2018, the Bahrain government indicted numerous people for terrorism-related activities. A number of these people fled Bahrain to escape prison and settled in Iran, which has long supported and continues to provide a safe haven for terrorist groups. These individuals are designated pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 13224, as amended, which targets terrorist groups and their supporters.

OPERATORS OF THE AL-ASHTAR BRIGADE IN IRAN

Hussein Ahmad Abdallah Ahmad Hussein Al-Dammami (Al-Dammami) pledged to facilitate lethal aid to Bahrain in support of the Al-Ashtar Brigades. Previously, Al-Dammami was investigated by the Bahraini government for attempted murder, terrorism, possession of explosives and other crimes, and fled to Iran after his conviction and the seizure of his property.

Ali Abdulnabi Ahmed Ebrahim M Alshofa is an Iran-based member of the Al-Ashtar Brigades involved in the alleged facilitation of lethal aid in the Middle East.

Hasan Ahmed Radhi Husain Sarhan is an Iran-based member of the Al-Ashtar Brigades who was involved in preparing terrorist operations in Bahrain.

Isa Saleh Isa Mohamed Salman (Salman) is an Al-Ashtar Brigades financier based in Iran and involved in money transfers for the group. On several occasions, Salman facilitated money transfers to Bahrain.

Hussein Ahmad Abdallah Ahmad Hussein Al-Dammami, Ali Abdulnabi Ahmed Ebrahim M Alshofa, Hasan Ahmed Radhi Husain Sarhan and Isa Saleh Isa Mohamed Salman materially assisted, sponsored or provided financial, material or technological support for goods or services. to or in support of the Al-Ashtar Brigades, a person whose property and real estate interests are blocked pursuant to EO 13224.

IMPLICATIONS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, all entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons, are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempted, OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or in transit) of the United States that involve property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons.

Additionally, financial institutions and others that engage in certain transactions or activities with sanctioned entities and individuals may be subject to sanctions or enforcement action. Prohibitions include making any contribution or supply of funds, goods or services by, to or for the benefit of any designated person, or receiving any contribution or supply of funds, goods or services from 'such a person.

OFAC's sanctions power and integrity derive not only from OFAC's ability to designate and add individuals to the SDN List, but also from its willingness to remove individuals from the SDN List in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about positive change in behavior. For more information on the process of requesting removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to OFAC Frequently Asked Questions 897 here. For detailed information on the process of submitting a request to be removed from an OFAC sanctions list, please click here.

One of Treasury's priorities is to address unintended impacts on the humanitarian sector and ensure that humanitarian organizations retain the financial access necessary to engage in life-saving activities. The OFAC sanctions programs that implement EO 13224 contain certain humanitarian-related general licenses, which include authorizations to permit the flow of legitimate humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations. Designated individuals themselves, including the individuals and entities designated today, are not authorized to use these available authorizations.

Click here for more information on the individuals and entities designated today.

