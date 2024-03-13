



Official figures show the UK economy returned to growth in January.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of everything produced in the UK, rose 0.2%.

This is the first official economic growth announcement since a recession was declared last month. This is because there were two periods of negative economic growth for three consecutive months.

Looking at the three months, GDP decreased by 0.1% in January compared to the three months through October, showing that the economy is still struggling.

But if this trend continues into February and March, overall growth in January could mean the recession is the shortest in UK history.

Why did the economy grow and was the recession real?

The ONS said the main driver of economic growth was the customer-facing services industry, which rose 0.2% in January. Services make up the largest part of the UK economy, accounting for four-fifths of output.

It was also a good month for construction, with production up 1.1% over the month. The ONS said housebuilders had had a good month after being sluggish for most of last year.

However, zooming in over three months, building production fell by 0.9% and no growth was recorded in the services sector.

The ONS also added that a decline in TV and film production and an “often erratic pharmaceutical industry” had worked against growth, with production yields also falling.

However, this data is only an estimate and is subject to revision.

Figures are regularly revised as more information becomes available. The recession may fade when the ONS releases its February GDP totals and reassesses the economy's performance.

Strong retail sales were reported in the first month of the year, an important sign that the economy could rebound.

'A country making progress' – or a 'country in stagnation'

Commenting on the latest data, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said: “The last few years have been difficult, but today’s figures show we are making progress in growing the economy, some of which could reduce national insurance premiums by £900 this year. It allows the year.

“But to drive growth further, we need to pay for work. That means ending the unfairness of taxing work twice.”

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “The Conservatives have turned Britain into a recessionary state. Our economy is barely growing, real wages are still lower than they were in 2008 and the only thing that is soaring is household debt.”

“We need a proper economic plan to revive the country, not a short-term Tory ploy.

“This means a real industrial strategy.

“And that means making sure our fiscal system supports government investment in our crumbling infrastructure and public services.”

