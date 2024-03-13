Redwood trees are growing as fast as their Californian cousins ​​in the UK. new research





What can live for over 3,000 years, weigh over 150 tons, and sit almost unnoticed in your local park? Giant sequoias (known as giant redwoods in the UK) are one of the largest and heaviest organisms to have ever lived on Earth, not to mention that they have the potential to outlive many other species.

Our team's new research is the first to look at the growth of giant sequoias in the UK, and they seem to be doing surprisingly well. Trees from two of the three sites we studied matched the average growth rate of trees in their native United States. These amazing trees are being planted in an effort to help absorb carbon, but perhaps more importantly, they are becoming a visible and much-respected part of the British landscape.

To live that long, giant sequoias have evolved to be incredibly resilient. In their native Northern California, they occupy an ecological niche in mountainous terrain at 1400 to 2100 meters above sea level.

Their thick spongy shells protect against fire and disease and allow them to survive harsh winters and dry summers. Despite these challenges, these trees absorb and store CO faster and in greater quantities than any other trees in the world, storing up to five times more carbon per hectare than tropical rainforests. But because of climate change, California's giant sequoias are threatened by more frequent and extreme droughts and fires. In 2020 alone, a single fire killed more than 10% of the remaining wild tree population of approximately 80,000 trees.

American Tree Giants

A much lesser known fact is that the UK has around half a million sequoias (wild and planted) scattered across the landscape. So how well do British giant sequoias grow? To answer this, our team measured the size and volume of giant sequoias using a technique called terrestrial laser scanning.

Sequoia National Park, California, USA. My Good Images/Shutterstock

The laser emits 500,000 pulses per second, and as the pulses hit the tree, the 3D location of each strike is recorded precisely. This gives us unprecedentedly detailed maps of tree structure, which we can use to estimate volume and mass, effectively estimating tree weight. Knowing a tree's age can help you estimate how quickly it grows and stores carbon.

As part of our masters project with former student Ross Holland and colleagues at Kew Royal Botanical Gardens, we measured giant sequoias at three sites: Benmore Botanical Gardens in Scotland, Kew Wakehurst in Sussex and Havering Country Park in Essex. These sites span the wettest (Benmore) and driest (Havering) climates in the UK, allowing us to assess how rainfall affects growth.

The fastest-growing tree we measured grew at almost the same rate as in California, gaining 70cm in height and storing 160kg of carbon per year, about twice as much as the native British oak. Benmore's tree is already one of the tallest trees in the UK at 55 meters, with the current record holder being Scotland's 66 meter Douglas fir. Fast-growing redwoods will likely take over in the next 10 to 20 years. And these trees are only about 170 years old. No native tree in Britain is taller than about 47 metres. We also found significant differences in growth rates across the UK. It grows fastest in the north, where the climate is wetter.

So how did these trees get here? Collecting exotic plants was big business in the 18th and 19th centuries, a display of wealth and taste. Giant sequoias were first introduced in 1853 by Patrick Matthew, a Scottish grain merchant and avid amateur collector, who gave sequoias as gifts to his friends. Later that year, commercial nurseryman William Lobb brought back more trees from California, along with descriptions of the massive trees from which they came.

Giant sequoias quickly became a sensation and were planted to create impressive paths at the entrances of stately homes and estates, churchyards, parks and botanical gardens. This tree description will help you accurately calculate the age of your planted tree and calculate its growth rate.

Typically, samples must be taken from the core of the tree to obtain an accurate age estimate, but doing so can damage the tree.

Imagine their potential

English sequoias will not be as tall as California sequoias, which tend to grow in forests. Because lightning and strong winds can always make it dangerous to not be the tallest thing in the landscape. In recent years there has been a resurgence in the planting of giant sequoias in the UK, particularly in urban areas. This is because of its carbon storage potential, and probably because people seem to really like it.

We urgently need to understand how British trees will survive in the face of much hotter, drier summers, stormier winters and increasing fire risk. Global trade is also increasing the spread of disease among plants. More research is needed to consider the impact of planting invasive species such as giant sequoias on their native habitat and biodiversity, but so far our research shows that they are very happy with our climate.

More importantly, we must remember that trees are more than just carbon stores. If we only value trees by their carbon bars, we would end up with thousands of hectares of monoculture, which is not good for nature.

But these giant sequoias are here to stay and continue to be a beautiful and resilient part of our landscape.

