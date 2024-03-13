Wall Street forecasts push U.S. economy up





The U.S. economy in 2024 has presented Wall Street with a singular challenge to keep pace.

The latest monthly jobs report showed continued signs of strength in a job market that is expected to calm down quickly in 2024. This data, along with signs of consumer resilience, has economists feeling increasingly reassured about the prospects for economic growth.

“Momentum in the economy early this year has been stronger than we expected a few weeks (and months) ago,” wrote Michael Feroli, JPMorgan's chief U.S. economist, in a note to Friday to its customers. “While we still expect growth to slow, we believe the economy may perform better at mid-year than we previously forecast.”

Feroli's call for increased economic growth in this year's mid-quarters matches general changes seen in consensus forecasts.

In January, Binky Chadha, chief global strategist at Deutsche Bank, pointed out in Yahoo Finance's Chartbook that consensus had consistently underestimated economic growth over the past year. This continues to happen, with quarterly economic growth projections for the first six months of this year up significantly since January.

Wall Street economists now expect the U.S. economy to grow at an annualized rate of 1.8% in the first quarter, up from the 0.6% forecast presented in January, according to Bloomberg data . Growth forecasts for the second quarter were also revised upwards, from 0.4% over this period to 1.3%.

Feroli raised his company's forecast for second-quarter GDP to 1.5% from 0.5% previously following Friday's jobs report.

A “sustainable indicator”

Brett Ryan, senior U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank, whose team last month withdrew its call for a recession in 2024, said the changing narrative in the U.S. economy was largely due to a labor market stronger than expected, preventing a slowdown in consumer spending.

“The labor market is generally not a leading indicator, but it is a sustainable indicator,” Ryan told Yahoo Finance. “And what you earn is what is spent.”

The story continues

The average hourly wage increased 4.3% annually in February, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is a decline from the 4.5% annual wage growth recorded in January, but remains notably higher than overall price increases seen in various inflation indicators and helps support spending in consumption after a slowdown, according to Ryan. Headline inflation increased by 3.2% in February.

The wage growth also comes as data shows little sign of widespread layoffs in the labor market, despite headlines reporting layoffs earlier this year. This flies in the face of what Ryan's team at Deutsche Bank feared this year and also contributes to a more optimistic outlook for the U.S. economy.

“Companies are hanging on to their workers,” Ryan said. “The way to interpret this is that the labor market is still tight and companies are reluctant to let go of their current workers…That's what's holding things up right now.”

A general view of SoFi Stadium with a United States flag on the field during the national anthem before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports) (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect /Reuters)

Markets find economic changes 'navigable'

Like the latest labor market data, the inflation figures also challenged the market consensus.

Tuesday's inflation figures showed that prices are not falling as quickly as many had expected earlier this year. This reiterated the more moderate inflation outlook that was first stated in January.

In turn, expectations for a rate cut from the Federal Reserve were postponed from March to June.

“Warmer-than-expected February core CPI reading will further help Fed [officials’] cautious regarding the inflation outlook,” wrote Kathy Bostjancic, Nationwide's chief economist, in a note to clients after the release. “Even if we thought a May rate cut was on the table, it is It is increasingly likely that the FOMC will wait until at least June to begin easing rates. Monetary Policy.”

But as the S&P 500's roughly 1% rise Tuesday showed, these shifts in economic consensus and the Fed's outlook have done little to quell a rally in U.S. stocks.

Or as John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer's chief market strategist, told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday, the new economic consensus is proving “navigable” for markets.

“We think what really matters is the resilience we see in consumers and businesses,” Stoltzfus said.

Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, also noted that the change in economic forecasts has been accompanied by a rotation in stock performance, where sectors other than technology stocks of the “Magnificent Seven” began to outperform.

“We have argued in recent months that to resume the rotation in stock market leadership seen in November and December, U.S. GDP forecasts should continue to improve and approach above-average levels,” Calvasina wrote in a note to customers Sunday evening.

“Even though we’re not there yet, we’ve gotten a lot closer.”

As Calvasina pointed out, this shift is not yet fully underway, as seen on Tuesday when the interest-rate-sensitive small-cap Russell 2000 Index (^RUT) ended its streak. outperformance compared to the S&P 500.

Beyond a day of trading, Goldman Sachs equity strategist Ben Snider told Yahoo Finance that the case for further stock market gains outside of just tech stocks is brewing.

“From a macro perspective, the most important driver of U.S. stocks is earnings,” Snider said on March 4. “And profits are increasing. They're increasing for larger companies. They're increasing for smaller companies as well.”

He added: “The strength we are seeing in the American economy and businesses goes far beyond just the AI ​​business that has attracted so much attention recently. »

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on X @_joshschafer.

Click here for the latest stock news and in-depth analysis, including the events that move stocks.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/wall-street-forecasts-are-chasing-the-us-economy-higher-090047892.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos