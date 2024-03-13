New Marine Team Deployed to Haiti to Provide Security for US Embassy Amid Gang Violence





A new team of Marines has been sent to Haiti to help protect the U.S. embassy, ​​the U.S. military said Wednesday, a day after the prime minister of the embattled Caribbean country announced his resignation following months of growing unrest and gang violence.

The U.S. Southern Command said in a statement that a Fleet Counterterrorism Security Team, known as FAST, had been deployed to the embassy in the nation's capital, Port-au-Prince, which been at the center of chaos and civil unrest.

The Marines are in-country to “maintain strong security capabilities at the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and provide on-site relief to our current Marines, a standard and common practice around the world », Indicates the press release.

The statement added that the embassy remains open, although only limited operations continue, including “support for Haitian-led efforts to ensure a peaceful transition of power.”

A spokesperson said U.S. Southern Command is prepared with a wide range of contingency plans to ensure the safety and security of U.S. citizens in Haiti.

The US military initially sent forces on Sunday to evacuate non-essential personnel out of the country, in a procedure that was described as standard practice.

A man walks past the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Tuesday. Clarens Siffroy / AFP – Getty Images

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said Tuesday he would resign once a transitional government agreed upon at a meeting of Caribbean and U.S. leaders on Monday was named.

No deadline has been set for the transition and Henry remains prime minister, although he is in Puerto Rico and cannot return to Haiti after armed gangs demanding his resignation took over major airports.

The U.S. military statement said the Department of Defense has doubled its funding for a multinational security mission in Haiti and is working with Kenya and other partners to “restore security to Haiti.” Additional support could include planning, information sharing, airlifts and medical support, it says.

Although Henry's departure was a key demand of the armed bands who now control large parts of the capital, it appears their campaign does not end there.

Speaking to the Reuters news agency on Tuesday, gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, known as Barbecue, said he had a message for all hoteliers who host politicians: “We are coming to YOU”.

“We will not lie to people that we have a peaceful revolution. We do not have a peaceful revolution. We are starting a bloody revolution in the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Americans continue to leave Haiti.

Journalist and author Mitch Albom, founder of the nonprofit group Have Faith Haiti, which works with children and orphans, said on Instagram late Tuesday that he, his wife and eight volunteers had been evacuated from the country, where they 'were refugees after a state. A state of emergency has been declared.

“My wife and I are safe tonight. Many Americans, Canadians and others who are still stuck are not. The Haitian people are not,” he wrote.

“I hope our attention can turn to them and how we can help restore peace and security to a beautiful country and its people, including our children, who deserve much better,” he said. he adds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/marines-deployed-haiti-us-embassy-security-gang-violence-rcna143123

