UK signs trade deal with Texas, second-largest US state





Texas is the largest US state and the eighth to have a trade agreement with the UK, with a total GDP of US$5.3 trillion, or a quarter of US GDP. The statement of cooperation will strengthen trade between the UK and Texas. The agreement will benefit key sectors, including energy and life. Scientific and professional services

England today [Wednesday 13 March] Minister for Economic Affairs and Trade Kemi Badenoch welcomes Texas Governor Greg Abbott to London after signing a trade agreement with Texas to strengthen trade and investment ties between the UK and Texas.

Texas has the second-largest state economy in the United States, with a 2022 GDP $1.9 trillion more than Italy's. This marks the UK's most economically significant trade agreement with a US state to date.

The aim of the agreement is to help UK and Texas businesses do business faster, easier and cheaper by addressing trade barriers, increasing investment and promoting commerce between the UK and Texas.

The UK is Texas' eighth largest international goods export market, with total goods trade already reaching $14.7 billion in 2023. Top products exported to Texas include nuclear equipment, aircraft, and pharmaceuticals.

The agreement targets sectors where the UK and Texas share expertise, such as new energy solutions, including hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage, life sciences and professional business services.

The signing comes just four months after the UK-Florida Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed, bringing the number of agreements with US states with a total GDP of $5.3 trillion, more than Japan's at $1500 billion. Applicable. A quarter of the U.S. economy.

Minister of Economy and Trade Kemi Badenoch said:

We are pleased to welcome Governor Abbott to the United Kingdom for this landmark signing.

Today's signing with Texas marks the eighth U.S. state-level agreement, giving British businesses access to a state with a combined GDP of $5.3 trillion, equivalent to a quarter of the U.S. economy. This shows that our US state-level strategy is working and delivering for UK businesses.

Prioritizing collaboration on innovative energy solutions such as hydrogen will further help the UK achieve its goal of creating more than 12,000 jobs and up to $11 billion in investment in the hydrogen sector by 2030.

The UK government's groundbreaking BioBridge collaboration with the Texas Medical Center, the world's largest medical complex, has already helped more than 30 innovative UK life sciences companies grow their operations in Texas. This SMC will help further deepen economic ties in this important sector.

The Convention also supports the recognition of professional qualifications. Texas has already signed a mutual recognition agreement for architects signed last year by British and U.S. agencies, and work is underway on a similar agreement for engineering.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said:

As our ninth largest trading partner, the United Kingdom plays a vital role in the Texas economic juggernaut.

Strengthening ties between Texas and the UK is critical for the sharing economy to thrive.

By signing this Statement of Mutual Cooperation today, we will further promote economic growth on both sides of the Atlantic. Texas is America's economic engine, where entrepreneurs from around the world can create and achieve their vision. Working with our UK partners, we will chart a greater path to success and opportunity and build stronger economic partnerships.

Richard Paxman, CEO of Paxman Coolers, said:

We are delighted to hear that the UK and Texas have signed the SMC to strengthen their trade and economic development relationship. We have been working in Texas since 2013 and established our U.S. headquarters in Houston, in the heart of the Texas Medical Center. This dynamic state is one of the largest markets in the country and accounts for 20% of our $10 million business.

Concrete Canvas director William Crawford said:

As a British company with US headquarters in Houston, we are pleased to announce that a UK-Texas SMC has been signed. This will strengthen relationships with key US states and help Concrete Canvas achieve its ambitions for further growth and investment across the country.

British companies are already taking advantage of the close UK-US trading relationship thanks to the MoUs already in place. For example, Merseyside-based Inovus Medical, a leading innovator in surgical training technology, established its US headquarters in Tampa Bay in December 2023, just a month after the UK-Florida MoU was signed. Innovus Medical has seen significant growth in the United States, choosing Florida as its U.S. base given its robust healthcare ecosystem and thriving state of innovation and technology.

Read the UK-Texas trade and economic cooperation statement.

Background SMC will pursue collaborations across a wide range of opportunities and future growth areas, including aerospace, advanced technologies, supply chain and critical minerals, infrastructure, transportation services and chemicals. The UK is in active discussions to sign MOUs with other states, including California, Colorado and Illinois. The United States is Britain's largest trading partner and its largest investor. To increase trade with the US, the UK is taking a dual-track approach, working with individual states to promote trade, including through trade and economic agreements, while also working with the federal government to create opportunities at a national level. On June 8, Prime Minister and President Biden announced the Atlantic Declaration, a first-of-its-kind action plan addressing economic, technological, commercial and trade relations. As part of this, we have agreed to explore ways to increase trade between the UK and the US, already worth $315 billion, and to begin talks on a critical minerals agreement that supports strategically important sectors of the UK economy.

