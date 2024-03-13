What if the United States recognized a Palestinian state now? : NPR





US President Bill Clinton presides over the 1993 peace accords signed at the White House by Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (left) and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. The goal was to reach a negotiated agreement ending decades of conflict between the two sides. But no agreement was reached. Today, there is talk of first recognizing a Palestinian state, then negotiating the details later. Ron Edmonds/AP .

When Israel declared statehood in 1948, U.S. President Harry Truman gave his support 11 minutes later, making the United States the first country to recognize Israel as a nation.

“But don’t think the decision to recognize Israel was easy,” Truman said in a video filmed after leaving the White House. “What I was trying to do was find a homeland for the Jews while remaining fair to the Arabs.”

At the time, many questions remained unanswered. Israel had no fixed borders. The new nation faced war with several Arab states. It was not even certain that the new Jewish state would survive.

US President Harry Truman spoke about his 1948 decision to recognize Israeli statehood in this video, filmed after he left the White House.

Yet Truman used his presidential authority to act unilaterally.

Europeans address the issue

Today, there is talk of a similar approach with the Palestinians, although such a move is still considered a long-term project.

Several European leaders and diplomats have raised this possibility, including British Foreign Minister David Cameron.

Such recognition “cannot come at the beginning of the [negotiating] “That could be something that we look at as this process, as this progress towards a solution, becomes more real. What we need to do is give the Palestinian people a horizon towards a better future, one of 'have your own state.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron recently raised the possibility that his country might be willing to recognize a Palestinian state before a final deal is reached on ending the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In fact, 139 nations already recognize a Palestinian state. At the United Nations, Palestinians have what is called “non-member observer status.”

This gives the Palestinians a seat in the UN, but not much more in practical terms. Notably, no Western power has recognized Palestinian statehood.

So would recognition by the West, particularly the United States, be a big problem?

“Actually, it’s important,” said Ali Jarbawi, a political science professor at Birzeit University near the Palestinian West Bank city of Ramallah. “We need pressure [on Israel] of the United States and the rest of the world. »

He said the negotiations, which began in the 1990s, always gave Israel the upper hand.

“For the past 30 years, the question of establishing a Palestinian state has been left solely to Israel,” he said. “Israel therefore has a right of veto on the creation or not of a Palestinian state.”

Immediate recognition, he argues, would strengthen the Palestinians at the negotiating table.

Strong Israeli opposition

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long resisted attempts at a negotiated deal that would create a Palestinian state. He is even more fiercely opposed to unilateral recognition.

“Under my leadership, Israel will continue to strongly oppose the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state,” Netanyahu said recently. “And when do they want to grant such unilateral recognition? After the terrible massacre of October 7. There can be no greater and unprecedented reward for terrorism.”

Netanyahu was referring to the Hamas attack on southern Israel five months ago. Michael Oren, former Israeli ambassador to the United States, said the Israeli public was in no mood to make concessions to the Palestinians.

“You have an Israeli population that is currently strongly opposed to any talk of a Palestinian state,” Oren said.

Oren acknowledged that Israel will be pressured to make political compromises with the Palestinians when the current fighting ends.

But he doesn't think the United States will reverse its longstanding policy that calls for Israelis and Palestinians to negotiate an end to the conflict.

“When the Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken says Israel needs to talk about a path to a Palestinian state, I think Israel should say, “OK, we'll talk about a path.” A journey can be many things. It doesn’t commit you in any way and keeps the dialogue open,” Oren said.

A history of failures for peace talks

The current war in Gaza is the bloodiest fighting ever between the two sides, and a negotiated settlement at this time does not seem realistic.

The last time the Israelis and Palestinians appeared close to a negotiated solution was in 2000, when President Bill Clinton brought Israeli and Palestinian leaders to Camp David, near Washington, D.C., for two weeks of intensive negotiations. But no agreement was reached and a Palestinian uprising began soon after.

U.S. recognition of a Palestinian state is not a magic bullet, said Larry Garber, a retired U.S. diplomat who once led the U.S. USAID aid program in the Palestinian territories. But he adds, it could improve the prospects for negotiations.

“I think the most important thing is just the psychological impact that it would have in the Palestinian territories,” he said. “This will give a big boost to those pushing for peaceful negotiations with the aim of creating a Palestinian state.”

The US State Department is exploring the possibility of statehood recognition as it conducts a broad review of US policy in the region.

But at present, there is no indication that the United States is likely to take such a step, and all thorny regional issues remain.

These include the status of Jerusalem, which both sides claim as their capital, as well as the fate of half a million Jewish settlers in the West Bank. In addition, security arrangements should be developed, as well as the “right of return” of Palestinians to their homes and lands lost in conflicts dating back to the 1948 war.

Like others long involved in this issue, Garber says he is a realist.

“This is not something the United States can achieve tomorrow,” Garber said.

But after so many failed efforts, he thinks it's time for a new approach.

Greg Myre is NPR's national security correspondent. He lived in Jerusalem from 2000 to 2007.

