Influencer Andrew Tate could be extradited to the UK after his trial in Romania | crime news





Tate and his brother Tristan were taken into custody Monday night on suspicion of sexual assault between 2012 and 2015.

A Romanian court has approved Britain's request to extradite controversial influential figure Andrew Tate but said it would delay the extradition until his criminal trial in Romania is concluded.

The court said Tuesday it ruled that Tate and his brother Tristan should be immediately released from police custody. The Tates were detained for 24 hours pending a ruling on the British arrest warrant.

The appeals court said in a statement that it decided to execute the arrest warrant and delay the extradition of the requested person until the final ruling in the criminal case is issued by the Bucharest court.

Tate and his older brother, Tristan, were taken into custody Monday night on suspicion of sexual assault between 2012 and 2015. The warrant was issued at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London. The Brothers Public Relations Team stated that they completely deny the allegations against them.

We are innocent people. We are very innocent people and in time everyone will see that. “We are very happy to have completed this judicial process and cleared our names,” Tates said upon being released from police custody.

British police told Reuters that Tates was part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of rape and human trafficking, adding that officers were cooperating with Romanian authorities.

The defendants' lawyer, Eugen Vidineac, said he was grateful for the Bucharest Court of Appeal's decision to postpone the extradition of Andrew and Tristan Tate.

This ruling provides the brothers with the opportunity to participate fully in their defense and ensures that the legal process proceeds transparently.

Tates' brother, Tristan, was also taken into custody Monday night on suspicion of sexual assault. [Daniel Mihailescu/AFP]

Extremely masculine lifestyle

Tate, who has won millions of fans by promoting a hyper-masculine lifestyle that critics have described as toxic, was arrested in Romania last June along with his older brother and two Romanian women for human trafficking, rape and sexual exploitation of women. He was charged with forming a criminal organization. They denied the charges.

The case has since been heard in the pre-trial department of the Bucharest court, which must decide whether the trial can begin. No decision has yet been made as the Romanian court is on hold.

The Tate brothers were detained by police from late December 2022 to April last year ahead of a criminal investigation to prevent them from leaving the country or destroying evidence.

They were placed under house arrest until August and have been under judicial control since then. This is a lighter precautionary measure that means they can move freely if they regularly contact the police. They are not allowed to leave the country.

In 2022, the word Andrew Tate was one of the most searched words on Google. However, many adults did not become aware of his existence until 2023.

Tate went viral after launching a bizarre Twitter attack on climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Please give me your email address so I can send you a complete list of my car collection and the enormous emissions of each. He sent her a letter in December, posting a photo of her filling up her Bugatti with gas.

Thunberg's overwhelming response, referencing her little energy, was retweeted more than 570,000 times.

Tates' videos, which offer advice on how to succeed alongside misogynistic and sometimes violent aphorisms, have made him one of the world's most famous influencers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/13/influencer-andrew-tate-can-be-extradited-to-the-uk-after-romanian-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos