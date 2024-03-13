



Research has shown that there are more giant redwood trees in the UK than in the US, and that they have adapted well to life in the UK.

About half a million giant sequoias and their closely related coast redwoods grow in England, while only 80,000 still grow in California's Sierra Nevada mountains.

These massive trees, which can grow up to around 300 feet (90 metres) during their 3,000-year lifespan, grow at a similar rate in the UK to trees in their original California range, despite the ecological and climatic differences between the two environments. Scientists have discovered large amounts of carbon and can also capture it.

Image: 3D laser scan of two giant sequoia trees. Photo: PA/Royal Botanic Gardens

The researchers weighed the study specimens using 3D terrestrial laser scanning to make detailed structural measurements of the trees to capture their above-ground biomass.

Since the tree was first imported to England as seed and seedling in 1853, the age of the specimens is often known, making growth rate calculations simpler.

Considered a symbol of wealth by the Victorians, this plant was often planted at the entrances to large homes and estates, streets, churchyards and parks.

Researchers from University College London (UCL) and the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, noted “recent interest in planting more cedar trees” due to their “public appeal and carbon storage potential” to see how well cedar trees are doing in the UK. I started to see if it would grow. For the first time – a milder climate and wider rainfall were taken into account.

The team has created Britain's first map dedicated to giant sequoias, showing the locations of nearly 5,000 known trees.

They focused on 97 individual trees at three locations: a path at Benmore Botanical Garden in Dunoon, Scotland, Kew's Wakehurst Place in West Sussex, and a path in mixed woodland at Havering Country Park in Essex.

Image: Photo: PA/Royal Botanic Gardens

Giant redwoods grown in the UK can capture around 85kg of carbon per year, depending on climate, management and age, the study found.

The largest tree the researchers found was about 180 feet (54.87 meters), making it smaller than the American tree, in part due to the youth of the British specimen.

Read more:Children using catapults to kill and torture animals

Ross Holland, lead author of the study, previously at UCL and now at East Point Geo, said: Until their older years.

“We found that English redwoods are well adapted to the UK and can capture large amounts of carbon dioxide.”

The study was published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

