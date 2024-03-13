US government seeks unified view of unauthorized movements





As the immigration crisis continues and the Biden administration pursues a heavy-handed enforcement strategy with public opinion and the 2024 presidential election in mind, the Department of Homeland Security is thriving. An obscure $6 billion program has been growing silently: a network of more than 1,000 surveillance towers built along the land borders of the Americas, a system he describes as a unified view of unauthorized movement.

The broad outlines of the Biden administration's plan to resolve America's immigration crisis were unveiled this week, including 5,800 new border and immigration security agents, a new emergency border fund Southwest $4.7 billion and more emergency authority for the president to close the border. if necessary. Implementing these programs will save lives and restore order to the border, President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address last week.

The Homeland Security budget request for FY 2025, released yesterday, includes $25.9 billion to secure the border, primarily through more government agents and more (and better) technology. Hidden in the fine print is the $6 billion tower monitoring program, years in the making and growing since 2005.

The system is called Integrated Surveillance Towers and is expected to reach full operational capacity in 2034, a network of more than 1,000 manned and unmanned towers spanning the thousands of miles that make up America's northern and southern borders. IST includes four evolving programs: Autonomous Surveillance Towers (AST); Integrated Fixed Towers (IFT); Remote video surveillance system upgrade (RVSS-U); and the Northern Border RVSS (NB-RVSS). The deployment of different towers has been going on for so long that some are already obsolete, according to the DHS 2025 budget request.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, IST detects and identifies threats in near real time, filling a gap that enables the exploitation of data collected by sensors, towers, drones, assets, agents, facilities and other sources informing mission-critical decisions. in the field and at Headquarters. According to the Border Patrol, modern technology, including AI and autonomous capabilities, is essential for frontline personnel to be safer, more efficient and one step ahead of border enemies.

The towers are currently built and assembled by Elbit America (part of Elbit Systems in Israel), Advanced Technology Systems Company and General Dynamics. Defense Daily reported in September that DHS planned to acquire approximately 277 new IST towers and upgrade approximately 191 existing surveillance towers under the latest round of contracts. A January press release from General Dynamics celebrates the honor of being named one of three recipients of part of a $1.8 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract: The Consolidated Tower System & Surveillance Equipment (CTSE) consists of all fixed and movable sensor towers. , and the communications and power equipment required by CBP [Customs and Border Protection] to conduct surveillance along the southern and northern borders of the United States. The company says it could take up to 14 years.

The network of towers hosts various cameras and radars day and night, and can also be equipped with other sensors, including devices to intercept telephone communications, to build a picture of the hostile terrain below. DHS' primary goal today is to consolidate all towers into one unified program and integrate AI into the ability to detect movement and activity to create a common operational picture.

Although billions have been spent on the IST program, government auditors have consistently questioned whether it actually reduces illegal border crossings. A 2018 General Accountability Office assessment concluded that DHS was not yet able to fully quantify the impact of these technologies on its mission—that is, whether the towers actually help stem the flow. GAO then recommended that DHS establish better metrics to more fully evaluate progress in implementing the Southwest Border Technology Plan and determine when mission benefits have been realized.

A new GAO report released last month updates the progress of the IST program and indicates that completing the network in Texas has been problematic. According to the IST program manager, the report states: “Ease of access and willingness of owners are key factors when considering sites for towers. The program manager said sites in the Laredo and Rio Grande Valley areas remain difficult to achieve because these areas require permission from multiple landowners and road access can be a barrier.

Even though the vast majority of undocumented immigrants cross the southern border in just a few places, Homeland Security also seeks to cover the entire Canadian border with towers, according to DHS documents. And that's not all: Homeland Security is scouting the California coast and the Atlantic coast for future expansion, portending a ubiquitous, nationwide land-based surveillance system.

ResearchAndMarkets.com's November report on border security technology indicates that the market will exceed $70 billion globally in 2027, up from $48 billion in 2022. The adoption of integrated surveillance towers AI will be key to driving growth, along with the total value of camera systems globally. expected to reach $22.8 billion by 2027; up from $10.1 billion in 2022. Surveillance towers are capable of creating a virtual border, detecting, identifying and tracking threats over great distances.

AI-embedded surveillance towers are at the center of growing concerns among activist groups over their ability to analyze the behavior of the general population, which could infringe on people's human rights. These concerns could slow adoption if not addressed, the report said.

