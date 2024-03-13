UK grants asylum to Palestinian citizens of Israel amid earthquake U-turn | Israel Gaza War News





Note: Hasan is a pseudonym. For his protection, his identity is not being released.

LONDON, England Britain has granted asylum to a Palestinian citizen of Israel, ruling that he is likely to face persecution in a decision his refugee legal team described as seismic.

Hasans' lawyers told the immigration tribunal that he was at greater risk of persecution in Israel given his Palestinian ethnicity, Muslim faith, anti-Zionist beliefs and history of pro-Palestinian activity in the UK.

According to his lawyer, Hassan, who has lived in the UK for most of his life for more than 20 years, applied for asylum for the first time in 2019.

A decision on his case was initially delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and successive lockdowns, his lawyers said.

In 2022, the Interior Ministry rejected Hassan's claims and denied that he faced a risk of persecution in Israel.

Hasans' legal team appealed with updated evidence submitted after October 7. On Monday, the Home Office reversed its previous decision after reviewing the case.

Hassan told Al Jazeera through his lawyer that he felt relieved as he was struggling with depression and restrictions imposed by British law that prohibits asylum seekers from working, even voluntarily.

While my claim was processed, I was left unable to work, rent property, travel, buy a car or live my life in any meaningful way for years, Hasan said. The world kept moving, but I was left behind.

But while he is relieved, he worries about his loved ones in Israel, citing regular incidents of low-level violence and attacks against Palestinians.

He said Israeli soldiers had previously fired flash grenades and assaulted someone in the neighborhood where his family lives.

Al Jazeera was unable to independently verify these claims.

Authorities there are committed to the toxic racist ideology of Zionism, which casts Arabs, Muslims and Palestinians as inferior to human beings and inherently evil, he said.

The dramatic decision comes amid six months of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and an intensifying crackdown on dissent.

Israel's latest operation in the Gaza Strip began on October 7. At the time, Hamas, the group that ruled the Gaza Strip, attacked southern Israel, killing at least 1,139 people and taking about 250 prisoners.

Since then, Israeli attacks have killed more than 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in the besieged Strip.

Israel has said its goal is to crush Hamas, but human rights groups and several world leaders have called for a ceasefire given the severe humanitarian toll.

Monday's asylum decision could set a precedent for Palestinian citizens of Israel seeking asylum in Britain and elsewhere.

According to UNHCR, under the 1951 Refugee Convention, which binds all countries, refugees should not be returned to countries where they face serious threats to life or freedom.

The European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), an international human rights treaty, also protects the rights of citizens of 46 member countries, including the UK.

Franck Magennis, a lawyer representing Hasan, said this was completely unprecedented.

In principle, any Palestinian in any of these 46 states could say this. There is a real risk that my human rights will be violated if you return me to any territory under Israeli jurisdiction.

Palestinian citizens of Israel

There are approximately 1.6 million Palestinian citizens living in Israel, approximately 20% of the total population.

They can vote and participate in political life, and unlike Palestinians living in Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, they are not stateless.

But human rights groups have long documented measures to weaken Palestinian representation in the Knesset and have criticized measures that separate Palestinian citizens in Israel from their spouses in the West Bank or Gaza, including by denying them naturalization.

Palestinian citizens in Israel are reportedly increasingly being arrested, harassed and suspended from work and school over social media posts as Israeli authorities crack down on anti-war activists.

Hasans' lawyers presented evidence to the Interior Ministry showing the worsening situation in Israel and pointed to a January 26 interim ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) urging Israel to prevent genocide.

They said the apartheid system of racial domination prioritized Jewish Israelis and systematically oppressed Palestinian citizens. This is a claim that has been made in the past by several groups, including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and BTselem.

This decision is particularly important because the UK is one of Israel's strongest allies.

Majenis has represented more than 10 Palestinians from Gaza since Oct. 7, all of whom have been granted asylum, he said. But the ruling in Hassan's favor was shocking, he said.

What we have seen in this case, he said, is that different parts of the British state have not reached a consensus on whether to ignore the reality of Israeli apartheid.

The U-turn on Monday dismissed a planned tribunal hearing, during which the Home Office was expected to defend its original decision and again reject Hasan's claims.

A Home Office spokesperson said he could not comment on individual cases, but added: All asylum applications are carefully considered on the individual's merits, subject to immigration regulations. As more information becomes available or becomes available, the outcome of your decision may change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/13/uk-grants-asylum-to-palestinian-citizen-of-israel-in-seismic-u-turn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos