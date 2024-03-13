Maternal mortality figures in the United States were overestimated, study finds: Shots





The most recent report from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics estimates the maternal mortality rate in the United States at 32.9 deaths per 100,000 births. This issue received a lot of attention, including coverage by NPR and other media outlets.

A new study suggests that the U.S. maternal mortality rate is actually much lower than that: 10.4 deaths per 100,000 births.

The widely discussed problem of racial disparities in maternal mortality in the United States persists, even with a lower overall rate. Black pregnant patients are still three times more likely to die than white patients, according to data from the study published Wednesday in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

“We need to prevent these deaths,” says KS Joseph, a physician and epidemiologist in the department of OB-GYN at the University of British Columbia. Joseph is the lead author of the peer-reviewed article. “Even if we say the rate is 10 per 100,000 and not 30 per 100,000, that doesn’t mean we should stop trying.”

The fact that the maternal mortality rate in the United States appears to have been significantly inflated can be disconcerting. Experts NPR spoke with about the data say measuring maternal deaths is complex and that the CDC did not intentionally mislead the public. They also emphasize that most maternal deaths are preventable.

The data problems began about 20 years ago, when the national death certificate was updated to include a pregnancy box that the person certifying a person's death could check. This checkbox created problems, which CDC analysts acknowledged in their own papers, and changes were made in 2018 to the CDC's methods for calculating maternal deaths. But Joseph and other researchers suspected the data was still unreliable.

“We felt that the pregnancy checkbox misclassified many of these deaths and added them to maternal deaths,” he explains.

In the new paper, Joseph and colleagues re-analyzed data from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics from 1999 to 2002 and 2018 to 2021, skipping years when the data was constantly changing. Then, they did not take deaths into account, only the pregnancy box being checked. “We would only consider a death as a maternal death if there was a cause linked to the pregnancy mentioned by the doctor who certified the death,” he explains. “There are several lines in the certificate where a pregnancy-related cause may be mentioned, and if one of those lines mentioned a pregnancy-related cause, we would call it that.”

This approach yielded a rate of 10.4 per 100,000. It also showed that this rate has not changed much between 1999 and 2021. This rate is much closer to those reported in other rich countries, although Joseph cautions that each country uses a different process and therefore international comparisons are unreliable.

“I think it's a very important study and I was happy to see it,” says Steven L. Clark, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Baylor College of Medicine who was not involved in the research. “This statistically confirms what most of us who deal with seriously ill pregnant women on a regular basis have been thinking for years. We are bombarded with these statistics saying how horrible maternal care is in the United States, and yet we don't we just don't see it.”

Clark doesn't blame the CDC for setting the maternal mortality rate so high. “They can only analyze the data that is given to them, and that data starts in every hospital and every location in the United States,” Clark says. “The CDC gets these numbers, and I think they're probably doing a great job. I don't think there's a conspiracy here to hide anything from the public.”

Joseph agrees. “What I would like to emphasize is that, yes, the [National Vital Statistics System] “It’s an overestimate of the rates and it’s because of the pregnancy check box,” Joseph says. “But this question of assessing the real maternal mortality rate is not a simple question.”

Deciding what time frame to consider, what conditions to include, and more makes it difficult. Joseph's study does not take into account suicides occurring in the postpartum period, for example.

The CDC's National Center for Health Statistics declined NPR's request to comment on the new study. A spokesperson also noted that there was no planned release date for a maternal mortality report for 2022.

Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell is an obstetrician-gynecologist and medical director of the Louisiana Maternal Mortality Review Committee. She also did not participate in the study. She says the results don't surprise her, her committee constantly finds errors in check boxes. “When we validate cases, it is very common that a 70-year-old man has checked the pregnancy box and it will appear that it was a pregnancy-related death when it was actually a pregnancy-related death. a clerical error.”

She says committees like hers in states across the country, supported and funded by CDC experts, are looking closely at each of these maternal deaths and validating them. “We don’t just look at the numbers,” she says. “We review cases to determine, first of all, whether this death was pregnancy-related or not? Was this death preventable? And if so, what could we have done to prevent this death?”

She fears this new study will encourage some to ignore the issue. “Anyone who doubted would say, 'I knew it wasn't that big of a problem.'” She thinks the study should instead be a “call to action” to support state review boards like his that validate the data. and investigate every death.

Dr. Louise King, an obstetrician-gynecologist and bioethicist at Harvard Medical School, agrees. “It’s really important to delve deeper into this,” she says. “Maternal deaths may be linked to poor health early in pregnancy, but this remains our responsibility.”

King notes that maternal mortality rates are still too high in the United States and the disproportionate effect on black patients “is just frightening,” she says.

Joseph agrees that the racial disparities in the data clearly show that there is a long way to go before the problem of maternal mortality is solved. He adds: “This study doesn’t mean you can take your eye off the ball.”

