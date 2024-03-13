The UK economy is on the rise again, but the road ahead looks tough | Economic growth (GDP)





The UK economy is on the road to recovery. After a dismal end to last year as soaring living costs cut households' spending, official figures show growth recovered with a modest 0.2% increase in January.

Early signs show Britain is on track to emerge from a mini-recession within months, helped by a recovery in consumer spending amid flexible wage growth and falling inflation. But that doesn't mean the economy is developing or that a renaissance in living standards awaits.

While the numbers appear positive at first glance, the bigger picture still shows relative stagnation.

GDP fell 0.1% in the three months to January, while the economy is still smaller than when Rishi Sunak became chancellor in late 2022. Since then, growth has been near zero, output per capita is still lower than before the pandemic and real wages are still down 0.1%. It is still worth less than in 2008.

After January, two more months are needed without a sharp decline in GDP to complete a full quarter of economic growth and meet the skills needed for the country to emerge from a recession. Economists at consulting firm Capital Economics think a monthly decline of more than 0.3% in February and March would be needed to ensure another negative quarter. Surveys of private sector business activity and consumer confidence suggest this seems highly unlikely.

However, official figures for the quarter will not be released until May 10. This means the prime minister is likely to take part in local elections on May 2. This is also a potential date for national polls with the economy still technically in a recession.

There is a reason to claim that the economy has turned around. Inflation has fallen to 4% from more than 10% a year ago, wage growth remains resilient and unemployment is low. Households are poised to benefit from lower energy bills from April, when Ofgem lowers price caps and Jeremy Hunt cuts last week's budget to offset widespread tax rises.

There are hopes that the Bank of England will start cutting interest rates from the summer, with financial markets betting on the first rate cuts as early as June or August. Much will depend on the resilience of the job market, wages and prices in the service sector.

However, economic growth is expected to remain relatively low this year, and households are expected to continue to adjust to a significantly higher cost of living than before the inflation shock. The outlook for long-term productivity lock-in remains a major obstacle to strengthening economic growth, and the outlook for business investment remains dismal and public sector investment remains weak.

The Treasury's economic watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, expects GDP growth of 0.8% this year at best. The Bank of England is more pessimistic, forecasting 0.25%. Both figures are historically weak and rank well below the annual trend growth rate of 2.75% between 1998 and 2007 and about 2% in the decade before the Covid pandemic.

Getting out of a shallow recession would be a welcome development. Breaking out of the recession will be a more difficult challenge overall.

