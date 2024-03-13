TikTok's fate in the US hangs in the balance. What would selling the popular app mean?





TikTok could soon be inaccessible to its more than one hundred million users in the United States, after the US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to pass a law forcing the app to be sold by its parent company Chinese under penalty of being banned in the United States.

Much like other social media apps, including those owned by US companies, there are widespread concerns that the large amount of users' personal data collected by ByteDance, TikTok's Beijing-based parent company, poses a threat to national security.

Under the proposed legislation, ByteDance would have six months to divest TikTok or face a nationwide ban.

Would a sale solve the problem? Not entirely, but it would mark a step in the right direction, cybersecurity experts say.

“It would just solve the first problem, which is the accessibility of Americans' data to Chinese authorities,” Ivan Tsarynny, a cybersecurity expert who testified before the House committee to recommend that TikTok be sold or banned in the United States. .

Yet, according to Tsarynny, a new owner of TikTok could illegally transfer user data to the Chinese government.

“We need to make sure that everyone who has access to TikTok’s data on Americans is accessing it for the right reasons and is not part of a covert operation,” he said.

Engineers, data scientists and other workers at a hypothetical U.S. parent company with direct access to user data would need to be rigorously vetted “to ensure they are using the data for legitimate reasons and not stealing it or “don't siphon them off to China,” he said. said.

Can Congress ban TikTok? The legal expert weighs in 03:37

It is well known that even US social media companies, which are only lightly regulated, pose security risks.

“Any company that collects this amount of personal and sensitive information from so many Americans is going to present data privacy and security risks. So there are still many other avenues for bad actors to and foreign governments to access this information,” said Caitlin Chin-Rothmann. , researcher on the impact of technology on geopolitics and society at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“A sale would resolve the ownership issue, but would not necessarily make personal information more secure,” she added.

In the event that ByteDance sells TikTok, US users would be able to continue using the app seamlessly. “It could be very discreet and users might not even notice that the company's ownership has changed,” Tsarynny said. “And in the medium to long term, a sale has a very good chance of eliminating the threat posed by China.”

Montana bans TikTok, but how does the state plan to enforce it? 04:07

A deal to sell TikTok could also prove difficult, experts say.

“Any company that buys TikTok will have to be very well resourced, very wealthy and will have to have a strategic interest in purchasing TikTok without raising antitrust concerns around mergers and acquisitions,” Chin-Rothmann said. “There’s a good chance a deal wouldn’t go through.”

Under the proposed legislation, the alternative to ByteDance's sale of TikTok would be its ban from app stores in the United States.

President Biden has said he would sign the bill if it passes the Senate, but it remains to be seen whether a nationwide ban on the hugely popular app – if it comes to that – remains to be seen. would be possible. Previous efforts to do so have been blocked by legal challenges and concerns about free speech.

What a ban would mean for TikTok users

If TikTok were banned in the United States, more than a hundred million users who have already downloaded the app would still be able to access it. New users could also potentially download it using a virtual private network, or VPN.

Even with the app removed from app stores, experts expect that resourceful American TikTok fans will still find ways to continue using it.

“It would be inconvenient and hurt its reach, but in reality there would probably still be a way to access it,” said Justin Cappos, a professor of computer science and engineering at the University's Tandon School of Engineering. from New York.

“Tech-savvy young people would find ways around the ban and TikTok could still survive in some form in the U.S. market,” said Gabriel Wildau, senior vice president and China political risk analyst at Teneo. “Banning it from app stores would hamper the app, but it wouldn't be a fatal blow.”

