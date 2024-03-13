



Redwood trees in Wakehurst Horsebridge Woods. Credit: Visual Air RBG Kew

Imported giant sequoia trees have adapted well to the UK, growing at rates close to their native range and capturing large amounts of carbon over their long lives, says a new study led by UCL researchers with colleagues at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. Found it.

A new study published in Royal Society Open Science found that the largest species of cedar, Sequoiadendron giganteum, also known as the giant sequoia, could potentially pull an average of 85 kg of carbon from the atmosphere per year. Although it has been 160 years since it was introduced to the UK, this is the first time the tree's growth rate and resilience have been analyzed in the UK.

There are about half a million redwoods in the UK and more are being planted to attract public attention. In the wild, California's native giant sequoias are endangered, with fewer than 80,000 remaining.

Ross Holland, former UCL Geography masters student and now lead author of East Point Geo, said: “We discovered that English redwoods are well adapted to the UK and can capture large amounts of carbon dioxide. We hope these findings will help guide decisions about planting and managing trees in the future.”

3D laser scan of a giant sequoia. Credit: Mathilda Digby

Researchers emphasize that the most effective way to mitigate climate change is to reduce carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels. Trees can help by absorbing carbon emissions, but they also provide other important climate, ecosystem and wellbeing benefits.

Giant sequoias grow quickly and are one of the world's longest-living organisms, maintaining rapid growth throughout their lifespan of over 3,000 years. It can grow up to 90 meters tall, and although it is not the tallest tree in the world (this title is given to its close cousin, the coastal redwood), its broad trunk growth gives it the most volume. They are also fire resistant, allowing them to survive fires that would otherwise wipe out forests of other tree species.

Because the tree grows best in its native range in California's Sierra Nevada mountains, the researchers wanted to measure how the tree fared in the British climate, which is milder and has a wider range of rainfall. They created Britain's first dedicated map of giant sequoias, mapping nearly 5,000 known individual trees.

The team worked at the Royal Botanic Gardens' wild botanical gardens, Wakehurst, Kew in Sussex, Havering Country Park in Essex and Benmore Botanical Garden in Scotland. We visited three tree forests located in ). They installed a terrestrial laser scanner to map the trees in 3D, allowing them to measure height and volume with high accuracy and create 3D models of 97 representative trees.

3D laser scan of two giant sequoia trees. Credit: Mathilda Digby

Co-author Dr Phil Wilkes, formerly of UCL and now based at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, said: “The latest laser scanning technology allows us to accurately ‘weigh’ these massive trees without having to cut them down. This not only allows us to measure more trees, but also allows us to revisit them later.”

The tallest tree they found was about 54.87 meters taller than most native British species, but dwarfed by American species. This is partly because English sequoias are young. The oldest giant sequoia in Britain is Benmore's Giant Sequoia, the oldest dating from 1863.

Knowing when the trees were planted allowed the team to calculate the average growth rate of the trees under different climatic conditions in three different parts of the UK. They found that trees in Kew and Benmore grew at a similar rate to trees in the United States. However, compared to Wakehurst, trees grew slightly taller and thinner at Benmore, while trees grew more slowly at Havering. Dense local woodlands.

Giant sequoias are ideal for sequestering carbon, but planting them requires a long-term commitment and consideration of how well the trees will thrive in Britain's changing climate over the next 160 years or more, the researchers warned.

3D laser scan of a giant sequoia with green blocks representing human height. Credit: Mathilda Digby

Lead author Professor Mat Disney (UCL Geography) said: “These results provide an important baseline for estimating how well giant sequoias are growing in the UK climate. At present, these trees are probably more important for their aesthetic and historical interest than red sequoia trees for solving the climate crisis. It's a plant, but the more you plant it, the more you need to know how it will grow.

“The tree's history in Britain is fascinating, first as a symbol of wealth and power. Now it is widely planted in parks and woodlands. These trees are iconic, but little is known about how quickly they grow or how well they will fare in the future. None. Britain's changing climate. It's amazing to see these giants scattered across the landscape and how quickly they are growing.”

Further information: Giant sequoia (Sequoiadendron giganteum) in the UK: carbon storage potential and growth rate, Royal Society Open Science (2024). DOI: 10.1098/rsos.230603. royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsos.230603

Provided by University College London

