House of Representatives passes bill that would ban TikTok due to national security concerns | Technology News





The US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed a bill that could eventually ban social media platform TikTok in the country, in its latest salvo against China and big tech.

The bill received resounding bipartisan support, with a vote of 352 to 65. It now heads to the 100-member Senate, where its prospects are less clear. For his part, President Joe Biden said he would sign the bill if it reached his desk.

If that happened, TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance would have about six months to divest from its U.S. assets or see its video-sharing app banned in the United States.

The legislation stems from concerns that ByteDance is beholden to the Chinese government. Government officials have expressed concerns that data TikTok collects from its nearly 170 million U.S. users poses a threat to national security.

Recent national security laws passed in China, which may require organizations to assist in intelligence collection, have further heightened these concerns.

Bytedance, however, has repeatedly claimed that it operates independently of the Chinese government.

Speaking on Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers said the legislation gives TikTok a clear choice.

Separate from your parent company ByteDance, which is beholden to the CCP [the Chinese Communist Party], and remain operational in the United States, or side with the CCP and suffer the consequences, she said. The choice falls on TikToks.

Opponents of Wednesday's bill raised concerns about free speech and called the move a knee-jerk effort that falls short of meaningful reform.

Rather than targeting a company in a rushed and secretive process, Congress should enact comprehensive data privacy protections and better inform the public about the threats these companies may pose to national security, said Rep. Barbara Lee, a staunch progressive, posted on the website. X social media platform.

TikTok bans

Before the House vote, a senior national security official in the Biden administration held a closed-door briefing with lawmakers to discuss TikTok and its national security implications.

Meanwhile, Republican and Democratic lawmakers have reported a flood of calls from TikTok users in opposition to the legislation.

Voted NO on the TikTok bill.

Not only are there 1st Amendment issues, but it’s bad policy.

We should create real standards and regulations around privacy violations at social media companies, not target platforms we don't like.

Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 13, 2024

Several TikTok supporters, including prominent content creators on the platform, gathered outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday ahead of the vote. The company also released a statement against the vote.

This process was secret and the bill was blocked for one reason: it's a ban, TikTok spokesperson Alex Haurek said in a statement.

We hope the Senate will look at the facts, listen to its constituents, and realize the impact on the economy, on seven million small businesses, and on the 170 million Americans who use our service.

Will TikTok be unavailable in the US?

The future of Tiktok in the Senate remains uncertain. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said he would consult with relevant committee chairmen to determine a path forward for the bill.

For their part, Democratic and Republican leaders of the US Senate Intelligence Committee said they were encouraged by the bills' passage in the House.

[We] We look forward to working together to get this bill passed by the Senate and signed into law, Senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio said in a statement.

TikTok is expected to remain available in the United States for the foreseeable future.

If the bill were to pass, ByteDance would have six months to opt out before a ban is imposed. A sale within such a short period of time is possible, but the deadline would be tight for such an important acquisition.

Missing the deadline would mean that U.S.-based app stores could not legally offer TikTok or provide web hosting services for apps controlled by ByteDance.

But any forced divestment would almost certainly face lengthy legal challenges. ByteDance is expected to appeal within 165 days of the president signing the bill.

Last year, for example, a US judge blocked a ban on the use of TikTok by the state of Montana after the company filed a lawsuit.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will visit Capitol Hill on Wednesday as part of a planned trip to speak to senators, a source briefed on the matter told the Reuters news agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/13/us-house-passes-bill-that-would-ban-tiktok-amid-national-security-concerns The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos