



China on Wednesday condemned efforts by US lawmakers to force TikTok's Chinese parent company to sell the popular short video platform.

In Washington, lawmakers in the House of Representatives were expected to vote later in the day on a bill that would force Chinese internet company ByteDance to cut ties with TikTok or face a nationwide ban. Lawmakers say Beijing could use TikTok to spread messages from the Chinese Communist Party or access sensitive data about U.S. TikTok users.

Beijing dismissed concerns that the app posed a danger to the United States.

In recent years, although the United States has never found any evidence that TikTok poses a threat to American national security, it has never stopped going after TikTok, said Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the United States. words of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a daily press briefing.

China has opposed previous U.S. efforts to force ByteDance to abandon TikTok.

The fervor around the House bill is the latest episode in a long-running saga about the future of apps in the United States.

TikTok, the global version of ByteDances' popular Chinese social media app Douyin, has 170 million users in the United States. The influence of TikTok, particularly among young people, has become unavoidable. President Biden's reelection campaign used it to reach voters.

Wang accused Washington of resorting to hegemonic measures when it was not possible to succeed in fair competition.

The scrutiny of TikTok has disrupted global trade, sowed investor distrust of the United States and would ultimately backfire on the United States itself, he said.

The House bill has bipartisan support, underscoring lawmakers' willingness to be tough on China even as it faces an uncertain future in the Senate. Mr. Biden said Friday he would sign the bill if it passes Congress.

Former President Donald J. Trump spoke out against the bill, although he himself issued an executive order proposing a force sale of the app.

Last year, Beijing said it would strongly oppose the forced sale of the platform hours before TikTok Chief Executive Shou Chew was due to testify before Congress. China's Commerce Ministry said at the time that the Chinese government would have to approve such a sale.

In 2020, Beijing updated its rules governing exports to include technology similar to the algorithm TikTok uses to recommend videos to its users. Bids from U.S. companies including Microsoft and Oracle to take over TikTok's U.S. operations were ultimately abandoned.

