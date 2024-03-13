Giant cedar trees flourish in England





The giant redwood (Sequoia sempervirens), one of the largest and longest-living tree species on Earth, is thriving in the UK.

A new study by UCL researchers has found that giant trees – first imported 160 years ago – are now well-adapted to the UK climate and are growing taller at a similar rate to their American counterparts.

British redwoods are not yet tall enough to reach 55 meters in height. In California, it reaches a height of 90 meters. But with a lifespan of over 2,000 years, there's plenty of time for our giants to catch up.

Scientists selected about 5,000 giant cedar tree specimens to study from Wakehurst, Benmore Botanic Garden in Scotland and Havering Country Park in Essex. They used a laser scanner to measure the height and volume of the trees (they measured their weight without cutting them down).

getty images

Researchers found that these trees grow as fast as the giant redwoods they call home in California's Sierra Nevada mountains. The trees there are actually shrinking due to rising temperatures. There are only 80,000 giant redwoods left in California, compared to about 500,000 in the UK.

Mat Disney, lead author of the study and professor of geography, told The Independent: “Growth here in the UK appears to be suited to our humid climate, so it is much less likely to have water shortages here than in the California Sierra.”

Professor Disney says these trees won't stay small for long. “The trees grow very quickly and become large. Once they reach about 60 meters tall, they will be the tallest trees in the UK and will continue to grow.” “

Where to see giant cedar trees in England

Forestry England has created a handy map of the locations of redwood trees in England, so you can get out there and see them for yourself. The map shows the locations of different types (and sizes) of redwoods, but here are the top 10 places to see giant redwood trees.

Hamsterley Forest, County DurhamBenmore Botanic Garden, ArgyllshireHavering Country Park, EssexWakehurst, West SussexStapleford Woods, LincolnshireLynford Hall, NorfolkBlackwater Arboretum, New ForestAshton Hill, Bristol Bedgebury Pinetum, KentOrelstone Forest, Kent

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.countryliving.com/uk/wildlife/countryside/a60184485/giant-redwood-trees/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos