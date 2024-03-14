Giant sequoias thrive in the UK and can grow as tall as California





Giant sequoia trees, first imported to Britain 160 years ago, are thriving despite a climate that is dramatically different from their native California, a new study has found.

A study has shown that giant trees, whose numbers are decreasing in California due to extreme heat, have adapted well to the British climate and are growing taller.

The growth here in the UK seems suited to our humid climate. So water shortages are much less likely here than in California's Sierra, co-author and geography professor Mat Disney told The Independent.

Giant sequoias are one of the largest and longest-living trees on Earth. Its large trunk and broad leaves mean it can potentially absorb an average of 85kg of carbon per year over its 3,000-year lifespan, more than many other tree species.

Researchers mapped around 5,000 individual trees in the UK and found that these giant trees grow well in the UK, providing greater opportunities for carbon sequestration.

It is the first time tree growth rates and resilience in the UK have been analyzed, according to the study, published Tuesday in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

The study used a terrestrial laser scanner to create 3D models of trees and accurately measure their height and volume without causing harm.

3D Laser Scan of Giant Sequoia

(Matilda Digby)

Ross Holland, co-author of the study, said they had discovered that English redwoods were well adapted to the UK and could capture large amounts of carbon dioxide. We hope these findings will help guide future tree planting and management decisions.

Britain's largest sequoia is about 180 feet smaller than the American sequoia, which can grow up to 300 feet, but researchers say this shows how well they are adapting.

It's quite large by British standards, Dr Disney said. But not by California standards. However, because giant sequoias are still very young, they will grow much taller if they survive for the next few hundred years.

Dr Disney suggested that, in theory, trees could grow as tall as those in the United States, but British trees would face serious obstacles in doing so because they are not as numerically strong as their Californian cousins.

But it is unlikely to reach the heights of the California giant. That's because the taller they are, the more they tend to stick out in the landscape relative to their surroundings, making them more likely to suffer damage from lightning and wind, he said.

Despite being threatened with extinction in California, where fewer than 80,000 giant sequoias remain, there are about half a million trees in the UK.

Their numbers are growing in part because of their public appeal and environmental benefits, as people plant these giants to offset carbon emissions.

Currently, these trees are probably more important for their aesthetic and historical interest than for solving the climate crisis, Dr. Disney said.

But if you plant more, you need to know how it will grow.

The researchers emphasized that while reducing carbon emissions is important, dense forests of trees such as giant sequoias can also play a role in the fight against the climate crisis.

