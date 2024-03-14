China says US TikTok bans act of intimidation that could backfire





Hong Kong/Beijing CNN —

China has described a possible ban on TikTok as an act of intimidation that would backfire on America.

The comments, made Wednesday by China's Foreign Ministry, came hours before the House of Representatives voted on legislation that would force TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the popular short-video app to a U.S. company. under penalty of being banned in the United States, where it boasts. more than 170 million users.

Even though the United States has found no evidence of how TikTok endangers its national security, it has never stopped going after TikTok, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the United States, told CNN on Wednesday. ministry, during a press conference in Beijing.

Wang accused the United States of resorting to intimidation when it failed to maintain fair competition, saying such practice would disrupt market operations, undermine investor confidence and sabotage order. global economy.

This will ultimately backfire on the United States itself, he said.

U.S. officials and lawmakers have long expressed concerns that the Chinese government could force TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to hand over data collected from U.S. users. They also fear that the application could serve as a tool for Beijing to spread propaganda, disinformation or influence Americans.

Cybersecurity experts say national security concerns surrounding TikTok remain a hypothetical, albeit troubling, scenario. U.S. officials have not publicly presented evidence that the Chinese government accessed the data of U.S. TikTok users, an outcome that lawmakers say their bill aims to prevent.

The House vote will proceed under fast-track rules that require a two-thirds majority for passage, which appears likely given broad bipartisan support. The bill will then be sent to the Senate, where its fate is less certain.

In recent comments to reporters, Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher, who chairs a House select committee on China, rejected characterizations of the bill as a ban on TikTok.

It's not a ban, he said. This gives TikTok a clear choice to sever its relations with the Chinese Communist Party. Until ByteDance no longer owns the company TikTok can continue to survive, the basic ownership structure must change.

China has previously said it will strongly oppose any forced sale of TikTok.

The sale or divestiture of TikTok involves the export of technology, and administrative authorization procedures must be carried out in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said in March last year.

The Chinese government will make a decision according to law.

On Chinese social media site Weibo, Tiktok was ranked among the top trending topics on Wednesday, with the hashtag Tiktok starting to fight back, attracting 80 million views. Many users have expressed support for the app and its efforts to challenge the bill, including a full-screen notification encouraging users to call their representatives; some have accused the United States of being hypocritical.

Let me tell a joke: American society is liberal and democratic, and it has a complete market economy, said a comment with 2,000 upvotes.

The Global Times, a state-run nationalist tabloid, also came to TikTok's defense.

In an op-ed last week, he accused the United States of openly trying to steal TikTok.

The image of free speech and the rule of law in the United States is in tatters, and the latest bill is just further proof, he says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/13/business/china-tiktok-ban-bullying-congress-vote-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos