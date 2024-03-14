10 best UK destinations for your Easter holiday





Whether you're looking to fill your lungs with sea air or just want to spend a quiet day walking the countryside, these British destinations are all perfectly suited to your spring break. From the Queen of Wales resort to home to some of the UK's rarest butterfly species, here are 10 of the best destinations to spend your holiday this Easter holiday and beyond.

1. North York Moors

Driving into North York Moors National Park is a bit like exploring the pages of The Secret Garden. In fact, it was the heather-clad moors that inspired Frances Hodgson Burnett's 1911 novel. Of course, this small part of North Yorkshire may not be as secret as it is with its hiking trails, country pubs and historic villages. A visit to the Howardian Hills Area of ​​Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), located on the southern edge of the national park, offers one of the most idyllic holiday destinations in the UK.

2. Llandudno

Once known as the Queen of Wales resorts, the popular Victorian hotel Llandudno retains much of the charm that made it popular. The curving promenade surrounding Llandudno Bay, the scent of fish and chips in the air, the pastel Art Deco houses lining the waterfront and the old-fashioned amusements of Llandudno Pier all combine to create a quintessential British beach. We give you a vacation. The town also serves as the gateway to the rich natural attractions of Eriri (Snodonia) National Park and the water adventures of Colwyn Bay. A stay in Llandudno can be combined with a trip across the river of the same name to Conwy, home to a huge castle and England's smallest house.

Bodysgallen Hall in Llandudno is one of three hotels in the UK owned by the National Trust.

Photo: John Miller

3. Stour Valley

The beauty of the River Stour and its valleys have long attracted the attention of artists, including John Constable, who gave the area its name Constable Country. The Essex and Suffolk countryside, with its mills, vineyards and walking trails, continues to inspire today. The Art&Craft Center in Dedham, one of the most popular towns, sells the work of over 60 artisans and collectors. To get involved, join a painting class in Dedham Hall's 15th-century mansion.

4. Rutland

It has the country pubs, antique shops, honey-colored market towns of the Cotswolds and the chilled-out waters of the Lake District, yet many people have yet to hear of it. Rutland, England's smallest county, takes its Latin motto to heart: multum in parvo, much in little. In the East Midlands between Cambridge and Nottingham, The Barnsdale offers a rejuvenating weekend getaway centered around the 3,100-acre inland waters of Rutland Water and a rural bolthole, The Barnsdale has recently opened. New refurbishment has been completed. Better time to go.

With water sports, cycling and idyllic English pubs, Rutland is one of Britain's best off-the-beaten-path destinations.

Photo credit: RJP Photographics, Discover Rutland

5. Winchester

Alfred the Great made Winchester England's first capital in 871, and the city of Hampshire remained a center of activity for a long time. Medieval and Georgian buildings along the narrow streets hint at traces of the past. The nearby South Downs National Park can also be accessed via the South Downs Way. This 100-mile walking and cycling trail starts in Winchester and stretches all the way to Eastbourne.

6. Falmouth

When you visit Falmouth, you'll experience a traditional Cornish seaside town that embraces your creative side. When it comes to piracy in the 18th century, history's pageants sailed through deep-sea ports, some of which were illegal. Locals are tied to the tides, with family-run fisheries serving restaurants and paddleboarders gliding down the estuary.

But what really sets Falmouth apart is the creativity fueled by students enrolled at both universities, both of which are among the UK's leading art universities. Indie theatre, music, comedy and art exhibitions fill the roster of small venues, while the annual (and free) Sea Shack and Oyster Festival is firmly entrenched in locals' calendars.

The Seaweed Institute in Falmouth runs full-day workshops on foraging, cooking and making crafts using different types of seaweed.

Photo: River Anderson

7. Arnside and Silverdale

Many people travel along the M6 ​​motorway, bypassing Arnside and Silverdale before reaching Morecambe Bay to the west and the Lake District to the north. A detour to one of the UK's smallest AONBs will surprise you. The region is only 29 square miles, but its forests, limestone hills, and coastal areas are all connected by a network of trails, giving it a diversity befitting its small size. The trail starts directly from Arnside Station, which has direct rail links to Lancaster and Manchester, and you can hire electric bikes from Ease E Ride.

8. Monmouthshire

Monmouthshire is a wonderful place. This county in south-east Wales is full of atmospheric mountains, market towns, winding rivers and Michelin-starred restaurants. It's a great holiday destination for outdoor enthusiasts, containing some of the best scenery in the UK, from the dramatic Black Mountains to the north and the Eden-esque Wye Valley to the AONB stretching across the border to England.

A long network of walks runs the length of the county, including the Wye Valley Greenway, which opened in 2021 and takes you through idyllic fields, lush wooded hills, dozens of tranquil castles and the majestic sights of Tintern Abbey on the banks of the River Wyce. You can see the ruins of the monastery. Laid-back villages scattered across Monmouthshire include flower-filled Usk, medieval Monmouth and creative and culinary hub Abergavenny. The latter is lined with indie shops selling art supplies, wildflowers, fermented sourdough bread, Welsh children's clothing and small-batch coffee. It's also home to a number of renowned restaurants serving up knee-dropping food, and is also home to the famous Abergavenny Food Festival every September.

Tintern Abbey is a 13th-century Gothic masterpiece next to the River Wye.

Photo credit: Alamy

9. Forest of Borland

Nestled between the great cities of Manchester and Liverpool to the south, and the beautiful Lake District and Yorkshire Dales to the north, Boland Forest is just as enchanting as its famous neighbours. This is a land with a deep history, inhabited by Vikings, witches and kings. Patchwork fields, inns and picturesque villages evoke a feeling of hectic times.

Designated as an AONB, its beautiful landscape extends, as its name suggests, from the woodlands of the Lune Valley to the wild moors of the Bowland Fells. The new Eco Escapes scheme connects you with local food producers, pubs and B&Bs via public transport, so exploring the region in an environmentally conscious way has never been easier.

10. Whitley Bay

Whitley Bay was once best known for its caravan parks and fairground attractions, but that has changed over the past decade. A major refurbishment has cleared the dust from this artsy corner of Tyne and Wear, putting the seaside favorite back firmly on the map.

The mile-long sandy beach has been a huge draw, receiving Blue Flag certification every year since 1994. Intrepid locals enjoy swimming and paddleboarding all year round, and the North Atlantic waves provide great opportunities for surfers.

