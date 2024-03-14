House votes to force TikTok owner ByteDance to cave or face US ban | Tic Tac





The House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday that would force TikTok owner ByteDance to sell the social media platform or face a complete ban in the United States.

The vote was overwhelming, with 352 members of Congress voting in favor and only 65 against. The bill, which passed quickly after being unanimously approved by a committee last week, gives China-based ByteDance 165 days to divest from TikTok. If this were not the case, app stores, including the Apple App Store and Google Play, would not have the right to host TikTok or provide web hosting services to controlled apps by ByteDance.

Shortly after the vote, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said the vote was disappointing and that the company would do everything possible to protect the platform, including exercising its legal rights.

Chew said TikTok had invested in protecting data and shielding the platform from outside influences.

This bill gives more power to a handful of other social media companies, which will also take billions of dollars out of the pockets of creators and small businesses, he said in a video message. This will put more than 300,000 American jobs at risk and take away your TikTok.

The House vote represents the most concrete threat to TikTok in an ongoing political battle over allegations that the China-based company may collect sensitive user data and politically censor content. TikTok has repeatedly said it has not and will not share U.S. user data with the Chinese government.

Despite these arguments, TikTok faced an attempted ban from Donald Trump in 2020 and a state-level ban in Montana in 2023. Courts blocked both of these bans citing violations of the former. amendment, and Trump has since changed his position, now opposing a ban on TikTok.

Before the vote, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin accused the United States of hegemonic practices, when it is impossible to succeed in fair competition.

In recent years, although the United States has never found evidence that TikTok poses a threat to U.S. national security, it has never stopped going after TikTok, he said. said Wednesday during a regular press briefing.

The United States' acts of intimidation disrupt the normal international trade order and will ultimately backfire.

In March 2023, the Treasury-led Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) asked ByteDance to sell its TikTok shares or face a ban on the app, Reuters reported, but no action was taken. has been taken.

The bills' future is less certain in the Senate. Some Democratic senators publicly opposed the bill, citing free speech concerns, and suggested measures that would address concerns of foreign influence on social media without specifically targeting TikTok. We need restrictions on social media, but we need those restrictions to apply across the board, said Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, who last year proposed a separate bill to give the White House new powers over TikTok, said he had some concerns about the constitutionality of an approach that names companies specific, but that he would examine this bill closely.

The White House supported the bill, and press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration wants this bill to pass so it can reach the president's desk.

The bill's authors argued that it did not constitute a ban because it gave ByteDance the opportunity to sell TikTok and avoid being blocked in the United States. Rep. Mike Gallagher, Republican chairman of the House Select Committee on China, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, the committee's top Democrat, introduced legislation to address national security concerns posed by the app's Chinese ownership.

TikTok could survive and people could do what they want with it provided this separation is achieved, Gallagher said, urging ByteDance's U.S. investors to support a sale. It is not forbidden to consider this as a surgical intervention intended to remove the tumor and thus save the patient.

TikTok, which has 170 million users in the United States, argued otherwise, saying it was unclear whether China would approve a sale or that it could be divested in six months.

This legislation has a predetermined outcome: a complete ban on TikTok in the United States, the company said after the committee vote. The government is trying to deprive 170 million Americans of their constitutional right to free speech. It will harm millions of businesses, deprive artists of an audience, and destroy the livelihoods of countless creators across the country.

After the bill passed the committee, staffers complained that TikTok supporters flooded Congress with phone calls, after the app issued a notice urging users to object to the legislation.

Why do members of Congress complain about hearing from their constituents? Respectfully, isn’t that their job? TikTok said on X.

Although the bill was written with TikTok in mind, it is possible that other Chinese platforms could be affected, including the US operations of Tencents WeChat, which Trump also sought to ban in 2020. Gallagher said that he would not speculate on the bill's other impacts. could have, but said that in the future we could debate which companies fell within the scope of the bill.

Reuters contributed to this report

